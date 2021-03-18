McFarling: Hokies need – and expect – a lot from Keve Aluma

The second-team All-ACC post player rang up huge numbers in some of Tech’s most satisfying victories, including a 23-point game against Villanova and a 29-point outburst against UVa. Not only is Aluma prolific around the rim, but he’s also turned himself into a capable perimeter shooter, making 35.1% of his 3-pointers.

Bottom line: If the Hokies are to advance in this tournament, which begins with their 12:15 p.m. Friday first-round meeting with Florida, they’re going to need a lot from Aluma.

And that UNC game needs to be an aberration.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time this year [before UNC] where it looked like he was on his heels offensively,” Young said. “I expect him to be a lot better up here. We need him to be a lot better up here. He is such an important part of our team and what we do.

“Throw the thing into him, as we do often, and expect good things to happen. That can change the way you guard us.”

NCAA Tournament pressure should not be a problem for Aluma. Two years ago, while playing under Young at Wofford, Aluma had 11 rebounds and seven points on 3-of-5 shooting against second-seeded Kentucky in a narrow second-round NCAA Tournament loss.

And that was long before he became the type of player he is now.