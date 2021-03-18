McFarling: Hokies need – and expect – a lot from Keve Aluma

The most surprising player on the most surprising team in the ACC found himself, well, a little surprised.
Virginia Tech wanted to establish Keve Aluma’s offense early in their ACC Tournament opener against North Carolina last week. So coach Mike Young designed a play immediately to get the ball into the low post, where Aluma’s balletic footwork and soft touch have been so effective all season.
But after receiving the entry pass, Aluma turned to find himself chest-to-chest with 6-foot-10 UNC center Armando Bacot, one of the ACC’s top big men.
“He looked tentative,” Young said of Aluma. “Caught the ball on the charge circle, left shoulder, right hand — and he looked a little spooked. Maybe the two of us would be a little spooked, as well, when we turn and see a gentleman the size of Armando staring us in the face.”
That was the beginning of an uncharacteristically poor offensive night for Aluma, who shot 4 for 13 from the field and frequently looked frustrated going against UNC’s parade of paint-stomping mammoths.
Here’s betting that doesn’t happen again.
The NCAA Tournament is all about stars. And while the Hokies have a slew of guys who bring something important — Wabissa Bede’s on-ball defense, Tyrece Radford’s workmanlike efficiency, Naheim Alleyne’s perimeter shooting, Justyn Mutts’ bounding athletic ability — the Tech player most likely to take over a game is Aluma.
The second-team All-ACC post player rang up huge numbers in some of Tech’s most satisfying victories, including a 23-point game against Villanova and a 29-point outburst against UVa. Not only is Aluma prolific around the rim, but he’s also turned himself into a capable perimeter shooter, making 35.1% of his 3-pointers.
Bottom line: If the Hokies are to advance in this tournament, which begins with their 12:15 p.m. Friday first-round meeting with Florida, they’re going to need a lot from Aluma.
And that UNC game needs to be an aberration.
“I couldn’t tell you the last time this year [before UNC] where it looked like he was on his heels offensively,” Young said. “I expect him to be a lot better up here. We need him to be a lot better up here. He is such an important part of our team and what we do.
“Throw the thing into him, as we do often, and expect good things to happen. That can change the way you guard us.”
NCAA Tournament pressure should not be a problem for Aluma. Two years ago, while playing under Young at Wofford, Aluma had 11 rebounds and seven points on 3-of-5 shooting against second-seeded Kentucky in a narrow second-round NCAA Tournament loss.
And that was long before he became the type of player he is now.
“He was a glue guy for me down there,” Young said. “He was a tough, hard-nosed rebounder, an excellent defender … What he’s done with his game offensively has been nothing short of amazing. I think he took one 3 as a sophomore for me. I don’t know that we ran anything through him.
“He’s a really good ball-handler. He can really catch and pass. He’s a great screener. But he became serious about it and wanted to be a great player and expand his game, and he’s done that. What a sight to behold it’s been for me.”
While Aluma’s spectacular season was a revelation to most, teammates say they could see it coming. Mutts, who transferred in from Delaware this season, noticed how Aluma was always in the gym during the preseason, working on his game alone.
“When I first got here, we kind of played the same position,” Mutts said. “It was really a good competition for both of us, iron sharpening iron, both of us in there getting better just playing against each other … I wouldn’t say he’s a traditional 5, a traditional post-up man, and that’s what makes him so effective: the fact that he can do so much more than that.”
And he’s ready to put all on display on the sport’s biggest stage.
Don’t be the least bit surprised when it happens.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.