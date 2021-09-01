McFarling: Introducing This Week in Gambling

Notre Dame (-7.5, O/U 55) at Florida State: Irish return only two starters on offense; Seminoles begin Year 2 under Mike Norvell.

Louisville (+10, O/U 75.5) vs. Ole Miss in Atlanta: In the 20 games these two teams played last year, 13 went over the total.

Tip of the Week

If you’re just getting started, decide right now what your base bet we’ll be for the weekend. Let’s say you’re comfortable betting $5 per game. Commit to betting this amount for your first wager and any subsequent wager that follows a loss.

If you win your bet, consider making your next bet 50% higher than your base bet — in this case, $7.50. Keep going up (to $10, $12.50, $15, etc.) after each win. Reset to $5 after any loss.

This strategy does three things. First, it helps you capitalize on winning streaks and mitigate the hit to your bankroll during inevitable losing streaks. Second, it forces you to bet one game per time slot and no more, as the size of your next wager is dependent on the previous result.