McFarling: Introducing This Week in Gambling

Welcome to This Week in Gambling, a new Thursday feature made possible by politicians surprising us all by doing something sensible.
Yes, the fine men and women in Richmond finally decriminalized sports betting in Virginia, albeit not in time for last year’s college football season. But now here we are in 2021, with a full campaign of games to make us rich.
If you’re new to this, I’m here to help. In Friday’s college football preview section, you’ll find my ranking of all eight sports-betting apps that are currently live in Virginia — their usability, their sign-up offers, their pros and cons. TWIG will look ahead to the weekend, exploring the ACC matchups and interesting developments in the sports-betting world.
You might know that betting on games involving Virginia teams is not allowed in the commonwealth (hey, the politicians aren’t perfect). I’ll still include those lines. My hope is that even non-gamblers can get a little out of this weekly report, even if it’s just viewing the games from a slightly different perspective.
Enough introductions. Let’s get to Week 1:
ACC lines and notes:
South Florida (+18.5, O/U 59) at N.C. State: Bulls went 1-8 last season, with five of their losses coming by 19-plus points.
North Carolina (-5.5, O/U 64) at Virginia Tech: Under coach Justin Fuente, Hokies are 4-1 against Heels and 4-1 in season openers.
Duke (-6, O/U 60.5) at Charlotte: Devils won just two games in 2020, but one was a 53-19 home drilling of 49ers.
Old Dominion (+31, O/U 63) at Wake Forest: Deacons return all 11 starters on offense and nine on defense from 4-5 team.
Colgate (no line) at Boston College: Raiders played two games in the spring, lost them both, and scored zero first-half points.
Alabama (-19.5, O/U 61.5) vs. Miami in Atlanta: Tide must replace four first-round NFL picks on offense but has seven defenders back.
UMass (+38, O/U 56) at Pitt: Panthers averaged 29.0 ppg under QB Kenny Pickett in 2020; UMass has lost 17 of its past 18.
Syracuse (-1.5, O/U 55.5) at Ohio: Bobcats rushed for 216.7 yards per game last season; Orange allowed 209.2 per game on ground.
Georgia (+3, O/U 55) vs. Clemson: Tigers return nine starters on defense in matchup of two teams that went a combined 18-4 last year.
Northern Illinois (+18, O/U 57.5) at Georgia Tech: Huskies went 0-6 last year as the second-youngest team in FBS.
William and Mary (no line) at Virginia: Tribe brings all of their starters back from 1-2 team; Cavaliers are 17-2 at home in past three seasons.
Notre Dame (-7.5, O/U 55) at Florida State: Irish return only two starters on offense; Seminoles begin Year 2 under Mike Norvell.
Louisville (+10, O/U 75.5) vs. Ole Miss in Atlanta: In the 20 games these two teams played last year, 13 went over the total.
Tip of the Week
If you’re just getting started, decide right now what your base bet we’ll be for the weekend. Let’s say you’re comfortable betting $5 per game. Commit to betting this amount for your first wager and any subsequent wager that follows a loss.
If you win your bet, consider making your next bet 50% higher than your base bet — in this case, $7.50. Keep going up (to $10, $12.50, $15, etc.) after each win. Reset to $5 after any loss.
This strategy does three things. First, it helps you capitalize on winning streaks and mitigate the hit to your bankroll during inevitable losing streaks. Second, it forces you to bet one game per time slot and no more, as the size of your next wager is dependent on the previous result.
Most importantly, it helps you combat a common pitfall: the urge to chase losses. Knowing that you can risk more once you’ve won makes your base bet feel more powerful. It’s not just $5 anymore; it’s a seed that can grow when you’ve earned it.
Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week
No. 19 Penn State (+4.5) over No. 12 Wisconsin
The Nittany Lions (moneyline +190) have won each of the past four meetings in this series, including two victories as an underdog. They opened last season like trash but closed well, and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich adds a little mystery for the hosts to consider. Crushed by turnovers last year (112th nationally), Penn State is poised for a bounce-back campaign that starts here with a high-profile road win.
Feedback welcome
Have a question about sports betting, something you’d like to see in TWIG or a fun/disastrous gambling story to share? Email me at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or find me on Twitter at @aaronmcfarling. Good luck, all!