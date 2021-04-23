McFarling: Keydets put their school's positives on display

The journey for VMI has been long, remarkable, arduous.
Facing the No. 1-ranked team in the nation on Saturday?
Shoot, that’s the easy part.
“It’s the shortest road trip we’ve had all year,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said of the 60-mile drive up I-81 to play James Madison. “We’re going to go up to Staunton, stay in a hotel for two nights. For a VMI Keydet, you kidding me? Air conditioning? Hotel? Meals? We’re not going to Crozet to eat? We’ve got maid service? We don’t have to march at 7 a.m.? This is a pleasure trip!”
He’s joking, of course. The program’s first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs is serious business, an enormous opportunity.
But there is a sense that the most difficult tasks – breaking the decades-long cycle of losing, posting the program’s first winning season in 40 years, winning the Southern Conference title for the first time since 1977, qualifying for the 16-team FCS playoff field – is behind them.
The Keydets are 14.5-point underdogs against the Dukes.
Again, been there, done that.
“We’ve kind of been the underdog all year, I feel like,” VMI quarterback Seth Morgan said. “No one really expected us to win the SoCon championship this year. Nobody expected us to make the playoffs. So this isn’t really new to us. It’s just another challenge on our list of things we need to accomplish.”
If anybody knows how to handle a series of linear, step-by-step tasks, it’s a VMI football player. Discipline is crucial to everything the Keydets do, both on the field and off it.
Hardship is expected in Lexington, and Saturday will bring more of the same. The Dukes have an outstanding rushing attack, a stout defense and speed all over the field. Wachenheim knows their personnel well. Many of the players who wound up there, he pursued, too.
“When we go head to head against them in recruiting, we don’t win,” Wachenheim said. “And even kids that we offer full scholarships turn us down to be a preferred walk-on at JMU. … It’s happened too many times for my comfort level.”
He doesn’t expect it to change, though, which is why he’s become pragmatic about being turned down. Since taking over the program in 2015, he and his staff have gotten better at identifying prospects who might actually prefer the military-school lifestyle and thrive in it.
He’s selling what he has, and it’s a lot. Small class sizes. Strong academic programs. People washing and pressing your laundry for you every Monday. Lessons in leadership. The ability to walk to class and practice instead of paying for parking. The lack of concern about finding off-campus housing. The promise of excellent earning power once you graduate, assuming you have the mettle.
Wachenheim rattles off these virtues to reporters with remarkable ease, because he’s been doing it in living rooms for years.
“Do you want to graduate and make $60,000 a year?” Wachenheim said. “When you’re 30 years old, do you want to make $120,000 a year? Absolutely, then come to VMI, we can get that done. Plus, now you can play championship level football, too.”
This is the other benefit of being on this stage: the chance to showcase the school in a positive light. Much is made of the challenges of VMI – and they’re real, just ask the players – but those who stream this game on ESPN3 at 2 p.m. Saturday will see a football team, and a good one.
“I think this has brought a lot of attention to our school in a positive way,” Wachenheim said. “A lot of people are attracted to VMI and what it provides. I also think that if you can be a part of a winning program, that just makes us more attractive.
“So I relish the opportunity to share what VMI offers. If it just gets us one football player that we normally wouldn’t get, what a bonus.”