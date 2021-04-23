McFarling: Keydets put their school's positives on display

If anybody knows how to handle a series of linear, step-by-step tasks, it’s a VMI football player. Discipline is crucial to everything the Keydets do, both on the field and off it.

Hardship is expected in Lexington, and Saturday will bring more of the same. The Dukes have an outstanding rushing attack, a stout defense and speed all over the field. Wachenheim knows their personnel well. Many of the players who wound up there, he pursued, too.

“When we go head to head against them in recruiting, we don’t win,” Wachenheim said. “And even kids that we offer full scholarships turn us down to be a preferred walk-on at JMU. … It’s happened too many times for my comfort level.”

He doesn’t expect it to change, though, which is why he’s become pragmatic about being turned down. Since taking over the program in 2015, he and his staff have gotten better at identifying prospects who might actually prefer the military-school lifestyle and thrive in it.