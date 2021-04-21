McFarling: Nichols storybook path to RU was decades in the making

RADFORD – One day, when Darris Nichols was 10 years old, an adult saw him and his older brother, Shane, playing near the railroad tracks in this city.
“You shouldn’t be doing that,” the man said. “I’m going to tell your father.”
Nichols doubted that.
“This guy doesn’t know our father,” he told Shane.
Imagine his surprise, then, when the boys got home. Their father, Bill, had a question: “What were you doing on those tracks?”
That’s a true story. Darris Nichols was going to tell that tale himself during Wednesday’s news conference at the Dedmon Center, where he was introduced as the new head coach of the Radford University basketball team.
Only one problem: RU president Brian Hemphill told it first.
“He stole my thunder!” Nichols said with a laugh.
What made this day so magical was the same thing that got Nichols in trouble with his dad that day 24 years ago: Everybody around here knows Darris. And everybody cares.
No Google searches were necessary for this community to get to know the new coach at the college by the New River. Many of the locals who helped influence Darris’ life – his parents, Radford High School coach Rick Cormany, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young and many others – were on hand to celebrate a joyous homecoming that took just two days to consummate after Mike Jones departed for the UNC Greensboro job.
“It’s family,” Nichols said. “The whole community’s family. I was joking with the [RU] players in the locker room, I said if you’re out doing something you’re not supposed to be doing, you’re probably sitting beside my cousin. I’m going to find out. If I didn’t do things the right way when I was younger, I wouldn’t be here.”
Oh, but he did do things the right way. The men he’s played and worked for – from Cormany to Young to John Beilein to Bob Huggins to Florida coach Mike White, who had Nichols on staff for the past six seasons – gush about the former Timesland Player of the Year.
Last summer, Nichols was rated No. 18 on ESPN.com’s 40 Under 40 list, which included both head coaches and assistants.
Nichols said Cormany “is like a second dad” to him, and they’ve known each other almost as long. Cormany first met the Nichols brothers when Bill was on his initial coach staff at Radford High. Darris was 6 and Shane was 8. They’d come to practice every day with their dad and just sit there, watching, learning, not making a sound.
Both boys would become star players under Cormany, with Darris running the point with aplomb.
“Coaching them, you never had to worry about what side of the fence they were on,” Cormany said. “And I think that has a lot to do with him being where he’s at. Loyal to his coaches, loyal to his teammates, never second-guessing you when you told him something, never going home and hearing something different than what the coach was saying.
“It’s pretty obvious – both of their college coaches hired them. Michael Young hired Shane [at Wofford], Bob Huggins hired Darris.”
And that’s how this most recent move could come together so quickly. RU had been enjoying success under Jones, and Nichols had been doing his own thing in the SEC, but both parties always kept one eye on each other. RU athletic director Robert Lineburg took pride in Nichols’ accomplishments as if they were a family member’s.
And now they’re working together – a dream partnership for both.
Despite getting railroaded on telling his trouble-on-the-tracks tale, Nichols remains a talented raconteur – a skill he honed playing under Beilein at West Virginia. And he told a good story during his remarks to the audience on Wednesday.
When he agreed to take the job Tuesday night, Nichols immediately made a phone call to his mother, Donna. He asked her if she had plans for Wednesday. She said she had an appointment in the morning but was free in the afternoon.
“Can you be at the Dedmon Center at 2 p.m.?” he asked.
“Oh, you’re coming home?” Donna replied. “For how long?”
“As long as they’ll have me,” he said.