McFarling: Nichols storybook path to RU was decades in the making

“It’s family,” Nichols said. “The whole community’s family. I was joking with the [RU] players in the locker room, I said if you’re out doing something you’re not supposed to be doing, you’re probably sitting beside my cousin. I’m going to find out. If I didn’t do things the right way when I was younger, I wouldn’t be here.”

Oh, but he did do things the right way. The men he’s played and worked for – from Cormany to Young to John Beilein to Bob Huggins to Florida coach Mike White, who had Nichols on staff for the past six seasons – gush about the former Timesland Player of the Year.

Last summer, Nichols was rated No. 18 on ESPN.com’s 40 Under 40 list, which included both head coaches and assistants.

Nichols said Cormany “is like a second dad” to him, and they’ve known each other almost as long. Cormany first met the Nichols brothers when Bill was on his initial coach staff at Radford High. Darris was 6 and Shane was 8. They’d come to practice every day with their dad and just sit there, watching, learning, not making a sound.

Both boys would become star players under Cormany, with Darris running the point with aplomb.