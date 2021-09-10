McFarling: No excuses, letdowns or traps at Hokies' disposal

What, exactly, would a great effort look like against MTSU? Surely the fans would like to see the offense put on a show, after a combination of a ball-control strategy and lack of second-half execution suppressed Tech’s production.

But for me, the benchmark should be something else: Hold the Blue Raiders to 10 points or fewer. While offensive numbers beyond a certain level don’t have much value against an opponent like MTSU (and the late-game play-calling often reflects that), you’re always looking to keep the other team off the scoreboard. All the way to the end.

Nothing was more encouraging last week than the performance by Tech’s defense. The way the Hokies flew to the ball, disrupting plays in the backfield and creating havoc with interceptions, it was easy to dream on Tech being a Top 25 team all season long.

“I felt good about our preparation,” Fuente said of the defense. “Of course, you can feel good about your preparation and still play really good people and have it be hard. Right from the start, I felt good about how we looked on the field as far as our overall team speed. I thought we looked fast and were playing fast.”