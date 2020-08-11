McFarling: No unified message as 1st dominoes fall

Our country can’t agree on anything right now. Why would we expect major college football conferences to be any different?

Tuesday was a seismic day in college athletics, and a fascinating one. The big news had been foretold by many but was no less dramatic when it came: The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences will not have a fall sports season. The Pac-12 won’t play any sports at all, including basketball, until January.

Now all eyes turn toward the three other Power Five leagues — the ACC, SEC and Big 12 — to see what happens next. For the moment, at least, it appears that they still want to try to play. And the chair of the ACC’s medical advisory team told Sports Business Daily in a Tuesday article that he believes the COVID-19 risk could be mitigated “down to a level that makes everyone safe.”

Confused yet?

That doctor’s opinion, of course, varied greatly from what the medical advisory teams in the Big Ten and the Pac-12 told their conference leaders.