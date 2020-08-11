McFarling: No unified message as 1st dominoes fall

Our country can’t agree on anything right now. Why would we expect major college football conferences to be any different?
Tuesday was a seismic day in college athletics, and a fascinating one. The big news had been foretold by many but was no less dramatic when it came: The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences will not have a fall sports season. The Pac-12 won’t play any sports at all, including basketball, until January.
Now all eyes turn toward the three other Power Five leagues — the ACC, SEC and Big 12 — to see what happens next. For the moment, at least, it appears that they still want to try to play. And the chair of the ACC’s medical advisory team told Sports Business Daily in a Tuesday article that he believes the COVID-19 risk could be mitigated “down to a level that makes everyone safe.”
Confused yet?
That doctor’s opinion, of course, varied greatly from what the medical advisory teams in the Big Ten and the Pac-12 told their conference leaders.
“We just believe collectively there’s too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told The Big Ten Network. “These are not professionals. They are amateur athletes. And they deserve an opportunity to participate in a healthy and safe manner.”
The Big Ten’s announcement came just six days after the conference released its revised schedule for the 2020 football season. In the interim, the #WeWantToPlay movement sprang up on social media, with high-profile athletes and coaches within that league and elsewhere stressing their desire to fight onward.
So what changed?
“When you move into pads and full contact, the contact tracing is an issue,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. “And then the long -term effects [of the virus]. We just don’t know.
“We would have ultimately preferred to go to Sept. 26 or Oct. 1 to start the season. But the science came to us so fast, so we just had to move.”
And move they did. Quickly. Several Big Ten coaches and administrators said they would have preferred at least to wait a little longer before nixing the season.
As the regular student body began to arrive on campuses, teams could have gotten more information on how their protocols were holding up.
That seems reasonable to me, even if it likely wouldn’t have changed the outcome. The quote from Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock last week — “We’re all tiptoeing forward until we can’t” — makes sense. You go as far as you can until there are no options left.
Which brings us back to Dr. Cameron Wolfe, the chairman of the ACC’s medical advisory team. He told SBD that the challenges of playing this fall are difficult but, in his opinion, manageable.
“We have to co-exist with COVID,” Wolfe told SBD. “I like that saying because it summarizes a reality that this virus isn’t going anywhere. Whilst it ebbs and flows, we’re not going to see it ebb to zero anytime soon.”
The ACC released a statement Tuesday evening essentially saying the conference’s position has not changed — yet.
“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” the league said. “The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses.”
So now you have three power conferences forging on as the other two assess the damage. The fractured process irked some who’ve been embroiled in it.
“That was the question I had with our athletic director from Day 1: How can everyone get on the same page?” Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm told The Big Ten Network.
“All of the Power Five conferences get on the same page so that when they make a decision, we’re all good with it and we roll with it. And unfortunately, for whatever reason, that didn’t happen.”
We know the reason. That’s just not how we roll in this country right now. With much of anything.
