McFarling: Psych exam on tap for Hokies

“The key is to be where your feet are and play the next play.”

The first game I ever covered in Morgantown was Oct. 6, 2001. The Hokies were 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the country. WVU, coached by Rich Rodriguez, was 2-2 and struggling to find its identity.

That was a noon game just like Saturday’s will be. A big crowd showed up ready to rock.

And the Hokies dominated.

I’ll never forget watching thousands of fans clad in blue and gold leave Mountaineer Field and trudge down Don Nehlen Drive early in the third quarter, after their team fell behind by four touchdowns. Tech went on to win 35-0 in one of the most routine-looking FBS triumphs in this program’s history.

That, of course, is the best way to take opposing fans out of the game – cast such a pall over the proceedings that you extract them from their seats and send them to the exits.

Anyone expecting that this weekend?

Didn’t think so.

So the second-best antidote is understanding what the poison is, and the Hokies vow that they do.