McFarling: Psych exam on tap for Hokies

They might commit a false start or two. They might have trouble communicating in the huddle or hearing the snap count at the line of scrimmage.
But that’s not the biggest issue. Far from it. Playing in their first true road game – packed crowd and all – since 2019 on Saturday at West Virginia, Virginia Tech’s players have something more nebulous to worry about, something harder to define.
Tech coach Justin Fuente might have defined it better than anyone I’ve ever heard earlier this week.
“Sometimes you can be up by 14 and the other team can kick a field goal,” Fuente said, “and it sounds like and feels like you’re down by 21.”
Bingo. That’s it. In a game between two fairly evenly matched teams, that psychological component is the greatest challenge for the Hokies. And Fuente knows it.
The crowd in Morgantown can’t throw a pass, run a dive or make a tackle, but it will hang a sword of Damocles over the head of the nation’s 15th-ranked team. Every mistake will be exacerbated. Every lead – assuming Tech gets one – will feel more precarious.
“You should relish the opportunity to play in a game that’s going to be celebrated,” Fuente said. “You also have to understand that you have to keep your focus.
“The key is to be where your feet are and play the next play.”
The first game I ever covered in Morgantown was Oct. 6, 2001. The Hokies were 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the country. WVU, coached by Rich Rodriguez, was 2-2 and struggling to find its identity.
That was a noon game just like Saturday’s will be. A big crowd showed up ready to rock.
And the Hokies dominated.
I’ll never forget watching thousands of fans clad in blue and gold leave Mountaineer Field and trudge down Don Nehlen Drive early in the third quarter, after their team fell behind by four touchdowns. Tech went on to win 35-0 in one of the most routine-looking FBS triumphs in this program’s history.
That, of course, is the best way to take opposing fans out of the game – cast such a pall over the proceedings that you extract them from their seats and send them to the exits.
Anyone expecting that this weekend?
Didn’t think so.
So the second-best antidote is understanding what the poison is, and the Hokies vow that they do.
“Sometimes you see people get carried away with their emotions, either too high or too low, and lose their focus on what they’re trying to do,” Fuente said. “And all the things that go on outside, in the stands, just amplify those feelings that we all have when we’re on the field. You have to use them to fuel you but not let them distract you.”
The Hokies, who are a 3-point underdog, have enough to worry about with WVU’s team. The Mountaineers have athletes on the perimeter and in the return game. They have a defensive front that can cause some havoc in the backfield, making those kinds of plays that get the place jumping.
But they’ve also shown defensive vulnerability to big plays. Those opportunities will be there for Tech. The Hokies’ imperative will be tackling well in space to limit the explosive gains going the other way, a skill Fuente says his team has “dramatically improved” since last season.
“That’s a byproduct of a lot of things,” Fuente said. “It’s a byproduct of technique, it’s a byproduct of effort. Maybe the No. 1 thing it’s a byproduct of is being in the right position.
“Tackling and blocking in the open field are two of the most difficult things to do in football, and there’s more of it in today’s game than there’s ever been. It used to be essentially the game was played in a phone booth, and now it’s played in a parking lot.”
A few other games will be played in the Morgantown parking lot Saturday morning. Cornhole, beer pong – you name it. The crowd will be ready.
The Hokies believe they are, too. But they’ll only know it if the other guys kick a field goal – and it feels like merely three points.