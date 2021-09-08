McFarling: This Week in Gambling takes on Week 2

The best way to combat this is to back underdogs on the moneyline. They want exactly what you want — to win the game — and they’ll do whatever they can to accomplish it until the clock hits triple zeroes. As a bonus, these bets pay better when they win, too.

Bad officials’ calls, crazy bounces and mystifying play calls will give you enough annoyances as you follow any football bet. No reason to add incongruence with the team’s goals to that mix, too.

Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week (1-0 SU, 1-0 ATS)

South Carolina (+2) over East Carolina

I know Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks have many miles to go to be competitive in the SEC, but what exactly have the Pirates done to be favored by 2 in this spot? Since the start of the 2015 season, ECU’s been a pushover, going 21-49. I’m not going to blink in pounding the pup here.

Feedback welcome

Have a question about sports betting, something you’d like to see in TWIG or a fun/disastrous gambling story to share? Email me at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or find me on Twitter at @aaronmcfarling. Good luck, all!

