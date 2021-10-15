McFarling: Time for compounded comfort to pay off for Hokies

He’s not going to like it in its totality. Justin Fuente already can sense that.

The Virginia Tech coach looked at the 2021 schedule when it came out and thought the same thing the rest of us did: What the heck? Four of the last five games on the road? Back-to-back trips to Atlanta and Boston, followed closely by a flight to Miami?

Hey, ACC slate slingers, ever heard of balance? Equilibrium? Fairness?

Yes, Tech’s wackadoo football schedule is about to open its jaws awfully wide -- but not yet. As sizzling Pitt comes to town Saturday for the most important game of the year, this is where having six home games out of your first seven has to be your ballast, where creature comforts beyond just the stadium pulse must empower you.

The comfort ought to be compounded by now. Here we are in mid-October, and the Hokies have traveled less than 300 total miles (to Morgantown, West Virginia) this year as the crow flies. That has to add up in ways both obvious and not-so-obvious.

We know the Hokies love hearing the opening riff of “Enter Sandman” and the support of their backers throughout the game. That helps, for sure. But consider, too, what they aren’t dealing with. Airport security. Traffic jams. Foreign hotels. Unfamiliar meeting spaces, beds and meals.