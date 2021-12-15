Mclain, Givens live Hokies dream together after 11th-hour offer

DALEVILLE – The call that brought him to tears came around 10 a.m.

Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Hunter McLain was committed to Richmond, but he was getting cold feet. Virginia Tech was his dream, always had been. If only the Hokies would offer, he’d leap at it.

So on the night before Wednesday’s early signing day, he told his coaches at Richmond that he wanted to wait until February to sign. Look around a bit more, take some official visits.

“He wasn’t too fond of that,” McLain said. “I knew where I wanted to go deep in my head. It was definitely Tech.

“I simply told him, ‘In February, if I can’t sign, then I’ll find where my real home is. You can find somebody else.’ That’s what I did. I went off and knew where actually home was.”

And then Wednesday, his phone rang. New Tech coach Brent Pry, prompted to act immediately by McLain’s teammate and close friend Gunner Givens, extended him an offer to join the Hokies.

“I couldn’t express the feeling I got,” McLain said. “I was literally running through the hallways, how excited I was. I actually got emotional and started crying. It’s definitely home, and I couldn’t be more blessed that I’m a Hokie.”

Four hours after that phone call, McLain sat alongside Givens in Lord Botetourt’s auditorium and ceremoniously signed with Tech. The two grew up in Covington before becoming bruisers at Botetourt, and now they’re both heading to Blacksburg.

“Me and Hunter, we’ve talked about playing together since we were little, little kids,” Givens said. “We grew up as best friends. Tech’s always been that spot for us. We’ve been going to games since we were 4 years old. The fact that it came true, it’s a surreal feeling. There’s no words to describe it.”

Givens, a four-star recruit with offers from Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and a slew of other powerhouse programs, committed to the Hokies in July. When Tech replaced coach Justin Fuente with Pry, other teams renewed their efforts to land the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder. UNC coach Mack Brown visited Givens’ home last week.

“I really was an open book then,” Givens said, adding that he had “nothing but love” for the Tar Heels program. “It was definitely tough turning them down. You can’t make a bad choice, obviously, but it’s always been Tech for me.”

Givens got to know Pry while being recruited by Penn State, where Pry was the defensive coordinator.

“He’s a Tech guy,” Givens said of Pry. “He’s going to go out there and do his damn best to win. He’s a good guy. I enjoy him a lot. This morning, when they decided to offer Hunter, that made it 100 times easier for me, just knowing that I have a lifelong friend coming with me.”

Most recruiting services list Givens as an offensive tackle prospect, but Tech plans to put him at defensive end initially.

“I’ve been recruited as an offensive lineman my whole life because I’ve been bigger,” Givens said. “I was like 290, 295 and I dropped down to like 260 and my 40 time got a lot faster. I enjoy playing defense. I like getting after the quarterback. I just enjoy hitting people, wherever I can do that.”

And he’ll get to do it alongside his best friend, who couldn’t imagine 24 hours earlier that would be the case.

“I woke up this morning, I was a Spider,” McLain said. “This evening, I couldn’t be more blessed that I’m a Hokie.”

