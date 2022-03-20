Men's Basketball Roundup: VMI falls in CBI opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mike Okauru scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to lead ninth-seeded UNC Wilmington to a 93-78 win over eighth-seeded VMI on Sunday in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

Jaylen Sims had 18 points for UNCW (24-9).

Trey Bonham scored 26 points for VMI (16-16), while Jake Stephens added 23 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 18 points and four 3-pointers. Sean Conway had 11 rebounds.

Stephens made a 3-pointer to cut the UNCW lead to 60-57 with 11:51 left, but UNCW answered with a 12-3 run to extend the lead to 72-60 with 8:40 to go.

NCAA SECOND ROUND

NO. 6 VILLANOVA 71, OHIO STATE 61: Collin Gillespie scored 20 points, Eric Dixon hit a big 3-pointer late and the second-seeded Wildcats (28-7) fended off seventh-seeded Ohio State (20-12) on Sunday to earn their eighth trip to the Sweet 16 under Jay Wright.

Malachi Branham scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half for the Buckeyes, who trimmed a 15-point deficit to two before Villanova regained its footing. NBA prospect E.J. Liddell added 17 for Ohio State.

Villanova will continue its quest for a third national title in seven seasons when they face 11th-seeded Michigan on Thursday night in San Antonio.

NO. 15 HOUSTON 68, NO. 19 ILLINOIS 53: Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 with a win over fourth-seeded Illinois on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Cougars (31-5), who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries, are headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston. They will face TCU or top-seeded Arizona.

All-American center Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points in 38 minutes to lead fourth-seeded Illinois (23-10).

NO. 11 UCLA 72, NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 56: Tyger Campbell scored 16 points and the fourth-seeded Bruins (27-7) completed a more conventional path to the Sweet 16, beating fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s (26-8) on Saturday night.

UCLA, which went all the way from the First Four to the Final Four last season, will face eighth-seeded North Carolina on Friday in Philadelphia. The Bruins lost star Jaime Jaquez Jr. (15 points) to a right ankle injury with 6:58 in the game.

NO. 17 ARKANSAS 53, NEW MEXICO STATE 48: Au’Diese Toney’s fastbreak dunk capped the decisive run with about six minutes left and launched the fourth-seeded Razorbacks (27-8) to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year after a win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State (27-7) on Saturday night.

JD Notae scored 18 points before fouling out with 1:22 left and Jaylin Williams had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Arkansas, which will face top-seeded Gonzaga next. Notae’s replacement, Chris Lykes, hit all four free-throw attempts in the final 10 seconds to secure the win.

NO. 1 GONZAGA 82, MEMPHIS 78: Drew Timme scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, and top overall seed Gonzaga rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat No. 9 seed Memphis (22-11) on Saturday night.

Andrew Nembhard added 23 points for the Bulldogs (28-3), who reached their seventh straight Sweet 16.

NIT SECOND ROUND

WAKE FOREST 80, VCU 74: Alondes Williams scored 19 points as the Demon Deacons (25-9) beat VCU on Saturday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Dallas Walton pitched in with 16 points for Wake Forest. Jake LaRavia added 15 points, while Daivien Williamson scored 14.

Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds to pace the Rams (22-10).

NOTES

Mississippi State hires Jans

Mississippi State named Chris Jans its men’s basketball coach on Sunday, a day after he led New Mexico State in the NCAA Tournament's second round.

The school announced the hire on its athletic department's website but did not provide details. Jans went 122-32 the past five seasons in Las Cruces.

He is 143-44 as a Division I head coach, including going 21-15 at Bowling Green during the 2014-15 season. Jans' .765 winning percentage is fourth nationally among active head coaches.

Xavier hires ex-Arizona coach Miller

Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller returned to Xavier on Saturday, less than a year after the Wildcats fired him amid an ongoing NCAA investigation that's stretched nearly five years.

Miller replaces Travis Steele, his former assistant who was fired Wednesday after four seasons.

Miller went 120-47 at Xavier from 2004-09, leading the Musketeers to the NCAA Tournament his final four seasons before being hired at Arizona, where he won five Pac-12 regular-season titles.