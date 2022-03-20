 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men's Basketball: VMI falls in CBI opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mike Okauru scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to lead ninth-seeded UNC Wilmington to a 93-78 win over eighth-seeded VMI on Sunday in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

Jaylen Sims had 18 points for UNCW (24-9).

Trey Bonham scored 26 points for VMI (16-16), while Jake Stephens added 23 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 18 points and four 3-pointers. Sean Conway had 11 rebounds.

Stephens made a 3-pointer to cut the UNCW lead to 60-57 with 11:51 left, but UNCW answered with a 12-3 run to extend the lead to 72-60 with 8:40 to go.

NCAA SECOND ROUND

