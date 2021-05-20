Mental game paying off for Virginia Tech golfer Emily Mahar

RADFORD — Emily Mahar is going to be busy the next several weeks.

In early June, the Virginia Tech golfer from Brisbane, Australia, will become only the second Hokie to ever tee off in the U.S. Women's Open.

The following week, she will be getting married.

But first comes the NCAA women's golf national championships, which begins Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tech — in only its sixth season of varsity women's golf — has advanced to the national championships for the first time.

"This is the dream that we all have," Mahar said this week before a practice at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech.

The senior has shined in her past two events. She qualified for the U.S. Open in late April. Last week, she tied for sixth place at an NCAA regional.

"I've worked really hard, more on my mental game recently, and I've seen a really big improvement," she said.

And that has meant fewer FaceTime calls with her swing coach back in Australia.