Mental game paying off for Virginia Tech golfer Emily Mahar

RADFORD — Emily Mahar is going to be busy the next several weeks.
In early June, the Virginia Tech golfer from Brisbane, Australia, will become only the second Hokie to ever tee off in the U.S. Women's Open.
The following week, she will be getting married.
But first comes the NCAA women's golf national championships, which begins Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tech — in only its sixth season of varsity women's golf — has advanced to the national championships for the first time.
"This is the dream that we all have," Mahar said this week before a practice at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech.
The senior has shined in her past two events. She qualified for the U.S. Open in late April. Last week, she tied for sixth place at an NCAA regional.
"I've worked really hard, more on my mental game recently, and I've seen a really big improvement," she said.
And that has meant fewer FaceTime calls with her swing coach back in Australia.
"We've … done a lot of work with … being able to trust what I'm doing and if something starts going bad on the golf course that I know how to fix it myself without panicking and having to call him right away — because a 14-hour or 15-hour time difference is really hard to get a phone call across," she said with a laugh.
Australia to Arizona
Mahar began playing golf in Australia when she was 9 or 10 years old, although she also made time for touch football (because girls weren't allowed to play rugby) and swimming.
When Mahar was 13 years old, the family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, because of her father's engineering job.
Mahar began playing in American Junior Golf Association tournaments. She eventually caught Tech coach Carol Robertson's eye at an AJGA tournament in Nashville.
Mahar also was a standout golfer at Xavier College Prep, a Phoenix high school that is a girls golf powerhouse.
She said she reaped full scholarship offers from Virginia Tech and other schools. She verbally committed to Tech when she was a high school junior.
Mahar's family moved back to Arizona when Mahar was a Tech freshman. Mahar has not been home to see her family since December 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there have been plenty of phone calls.
"It's a big time difference, but we make it work," she said.
As a freshman in 2018, Mahar was part of the first Tech team to reap a bid to an NCAA regional. Tech finished 10th out of 18 teams.
Tech made it back to an NCAA regional the following year, finishing 11th.
As a junior, Mahar won the Princess Anne Invitational in Virginia Beach in the fall of 2019. But the spring 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic.
Mahar was able to play some golf last summer, though. She advanced to the round of 32 at the U.S. Women's Amateur.
She also got engaged last summer.
She will marry 2020 Tech graduate Jackson Gray next month at a church in the Richmond area, where Gray grew up. Family members will attend virtually.
"Post-COVID, we'll have a big celebration with everyone," Mahar said.
Back in Arizona
Mahar won the Golfweek Caledonia Amateur in South Carolina last fall and has had five top-20 outings this spring. She and Becca DiNunzio made the All-ACC team last month, becoming the first Hokies to ever earn that honor.
"You would never know if she's playing good or bad because she stays so consistent," Robertson said of Mahar. "She doesn't let things snowball … to a point that it affects her on the next hole."
But Mahar finished only 24th at the ACC championships last month.
"She admitted that that last round, she was nervous and kind of let it get in her way," Robertson said. "She's got a beautiful swing that she just needs to trust."
Mahar bounced back in a U.S. Women's Open sectional qualifier at Belle Haven Country Club in Alexandria.
Three spots at the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco were up for grabs in the 36-hole qualifier. Mahar shot a 4-over 148 to finish in a three-way tie for the third spot, then nabbed the berth on the second playoff hole.
"It's really exciting," she said.
Last week, the 14th-ranked Hokies were the No. 4 seed in an 18-team NCAA regional at Stanford. The top six teams at the three-round tournament got to move on to the national championships. Tech finished fourth with a 4-over 856.
Mahar had the best showing on the team at the regional, tying for sixth with a 2-under 211.
"I used to guide the ball a lot, and that used to be my downfall," Mahar said. "I don't guide the ball as much now because I know if I put a confident swing behind it, the ball's going to go where I want."
Tech will be one of 24 teams at the national championships. After Sunday's third round, the top 15 teams will move on to the final round of stroke play. The top eight teams after the fourth round will move on to match play.
The tournament will be held at the Grayhawk Golf Club, which is about 10 minutes from Mahar's old house. She used to take golf lessons on the driving range at that club.
"It'll be really cool to go back," she said. "I've got some friends that are going to come out and watch."
Mahar ranks second on the Hokies this spring with a 72.5 stroke average.
"Instead of firing balls on the range, I'll play a golf course in my mind as I'm hitting balls," she said. "Using my imagination more in practice has really helped."
The NCAA granted all 2020 Division I spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. So Mahar plans to return to Tech for her extra year.
In the fall, she will do the internship she needs in order to graduate in December with a bachelor's degree in human development. She also plans to spend the fall and next spring taking graduate courses so she can graduate next May with a master's degree in physical activity and nutrition.
Mahar then plans to pursue a pro golf career.
"She has the talent to make it," Robertson said. "And most of all, … the 6 inches between her ears is where she stands out."