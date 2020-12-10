Mercer-VMI basketball game postponed because of COVID-19

VMI's home basketball game with Southern Conference rival Mercer on Thursday night was postponed because Mercer has COVID-19 issues, according to VMI.
The postponement was announced earlier Thursday.
A new date has not yet been scheduled.
VMI (3-2) will host Hampton on Sunday.
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
