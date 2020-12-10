 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mercer-VMI basketball game postponed because of COVID-19
0 comments

Mercer-VMI basketball game postponed because of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
VMI logo

VMI's home basketball game with Southern Conference rival Mercer on Thursday night was postponed because Mercer has COVID-19 issues, according to VMI.

The postponement was announced earlier Thursday.

A new date has not yet been scheduled.

VMI (3-2) will host Hampton on Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert