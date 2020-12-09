Mercer-VMI basketball preview capsule

Notes: This is the SoCon opener for both teams.… Mercer, which won 83-73 at Georgia Tech last month, is 5-0 for the first time since the 1966-67 season. … Mercer was 17-15 overall and 11-7 in SoCon play last year. … Ross Cummings averages 14.8 points for Mercer, while Greg Parham averages 15.4 points for VMI. … Mercer has won six of the last seven meetings in the series.