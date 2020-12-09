 Skip to main content
Mercer-VMI basketball preview capsule
Mercer-VMI basketball preview capsule

Men's Basketball

Thursday

Mercer at VMI

7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Mercer 5-0, 0-0 Southern Conference; VMI 3-2, 0-0

Notes: This is the SoCon opener for both teams.…  Mercer, which won 83-73 at Georgia Tech last month, is 5-0 for the first time since the 1966-67 season. … Mercer was 17-15 overall and 11-7 in SoCon play last year. … Ross Cummings averages 14.8 points for Mercer, while Greg Parham averages 15.4 points for VMI. … Mercer has won six of the last seven meetings in the series.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

