Mercer-VMI basketball preview capsule

Men's Basketball
Thursday
Mercer at VMI
7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Mercer 5-0, 0-0 Southern Conference; VMI 3-2, 0-0
Notes: This is the SoCon opener for both teams.… Mercer, which won 83-73 at Georgia Tech last month, is 5-0 for the first time since the 1966-67 season. … Mercer was 17-15 overall and 11-7 in SoCon play last year. … Ross Cummings averages 14.8 points for Mercer, while Greg Parham averages 15.4 points for VMI. … Mercer has won six of the last seven meetings in the series.
— Mark Berman
