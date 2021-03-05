Mid-major transfers making an impact in ACC basketball

The Southern Conference, the Big South and the Colonial Athletic Association are known as mid-major leagues in college basketball.
But they can produce major talent.
The starting post players for the 22nd-ranked Virginia Tech men's basketball team are Wofford transfer Keve Aluma and Delaware graduate transfer Justyn Mutts.
The leading scorer for Louisville, which hosts No. 21 Virginia on Saturday, is Radford graduate transfer Carlik Jones.
"If you have a belief in yourself as a player, it really doesn't matter what level or what program you're at," Louisville coach Chris Mack said this week. "If you put in the work, if you have a belief in yourself, … you can play with anybody.
"Those guys … are perfect examples of that. Now, that's not always the case — probably more the exception than the rule. But I know in our case particularly, Carlik is a guy that has tremendous belief in his own ability."
Those transfers have had a major impact on Tech and Louisville becoming two of the top four teams in the ACC standings.
"When you do get the opportunity to come to the ACC, you come in … wanting to prove yourself. And all of these guys have done such a good job stepping up in terms of competition," ACC Network analyst Luke Hancock said.
Hancock knows all about making a successful jump from a mid-major league to a more prestigious conference.
The Hidden Valley High School graduate played for then-CAA member George Mason before transferring to then-Big East member Louisville. He helped the Cardinals win the 2013 NCAA title and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
"There are great players in smaller conferences," he said.
Other mid-major transfers of note in the ACC include UVa's Trey Murphy III (Rice), Georgia Tech's Bubba Parham (VMI), Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (East Tennessee State), Clemson's Nick Honor (Fordham), Pittsburgh's Ithiel Horton (Delaware) and Notre Dame's Trey Wertz (Santa Clara).
But Aluma and Jones have distinguished themselves. Both are contenders for ACC player of the year.
"Some … really good mid-major players … make the jump and they're not nearly the player in the ACC, SEC that they were in the Colonial or the Southern, what have you," Tech coach Mike Young said. "And then you see some that are terrific.
"Jones … is as good a player in this league as he was in the Big South."
Here's a look at not only Jones, Aluma and Mutts but also at Tech reserve Hunter Cattoor, who is not a transfer but who did originally sign with Wofford.
Jones
As a redshirt freshman, Jones sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Radford a win over Liberty in the 2018 Big South final. He was named the Big South freshman of the year.
Jones averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Highlanders last season, when he was named the Big South player of the year.
"It's harder to recruit at Radford than it is at Louisville, in my mind, in terms of evaluation because you have to foresee what that person can become," Radford coach Mike Jones said.
"There were several things that you look at [Carlik Jones] and say, 'OK, if we get him stronger, if he matures mentally over a couple years, if we help him improve his shot, can he be a player that can help us compete for a championship?’
"He had an ability already [in high school] to score the ball and to make plays for other people."
The 6-foot-1 point guard announced last spring he would join Louisville as a graduate transfer.
"It was pretty evident in all the drills that we were doing [last summer] that he was clearly a high-level player," Mack said. "Projected so much confidence really from Day 1."
Jones ranks fourth in the ACC in both scoring (17.6 ppg) and assists (4.5 apg). He leads the ACC in minutes (37.3 mpg). He also averages 5.2 rebounds for the fourth-place Cardinals (13-5, 8-4).
Hancock plans to vote for Jones for ACC player of the year.
"[Louisville has] been fantastic mostly because of Carlik," Hancock said. "When it is crunch time, there is not a player in the ACC I would rather have with the rock in their hands than Carlik."
Aluma
Aluma started for Young as a Wofford sophomore two years ago, when he averaged 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the SoCon champs.
He transferred to Tech after Young became the Hokies' coach.
Aluma, who sat out last season under the NCAA's transfer rule, ranks seventh in the ACC in scoring (15.9 ppg) and sixth in rebounding (8.0 ppg).
"I did not think he would score [this much]," said Young, whose third-place team had to cancel its final two regular-season games because of COVID-19 issues. "I knew that he would be a terrific defender and a rebounder; that's what he was for me down there.
"It speaks to a young man's opportunity to sit out and work on his game. … He got bigger and stronger."
Aluma said he did not expect to be this much better than he was at Wofford. Before the season, he was hoping to average 10 points and 10 rebounds for Tech (15-5, 9-4).
"My first two years at Wofford, I didn't really shoot the ball. I just kind of rebounded and played defense," Aluma said. "Trying to be more aggressive on the offensive side [now]."
The 6-9 Aluma was 5 of 5 from 3-point range in last weekend's rout of Wake Forest. He has made 20 3-pointers this season after attempting just one 3-pointer in his two years at Wofford.
He said Young trusts him to shoot 3-pointers now.
"He would've taken me out of the game if I shot one at Wofford," he said with a grin.
The fourth-year junior center has six double-doubles this season.
"He's got feet like a ballet dancer," Young said. "Couple that with a ruggedness, that's a pretty interesting combination."
Mutts
Mutts played for Big South member High Point as a freshman in the 2017-18 season. After transferring to Delaware because of a coaching change at High Point, Mutts had to sit out the 2018-19 season.
"He did a great job locking himself in the gym and working," Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said. "That year off [at Delaware] really benefited him."
Mutts averaged 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds as a Delaware third-year sophomore last season.
"He really developed as a basketball player — his ball-handling, his passing, his ability to step out and shoot," Ingelsby said.
Mutts graduated from Delaware after only three years of college.
The fourth-year junior power forward ranks fifth on Tech in scoring (8.9 ppg) and second in rebounding (6.4 rpg).
"I knew he'd be able to go in there and make an impact," Ingelsby said. "He's an elite athlete."
Hancock said Mutts has made Aluma better.
"Those guys play so well off each other," Hancock said.
Cattoor
Cattoor signed with Wofford in the fall of 2018, when Young was still the Terriers' coach. After Young took the Hokies' reins, Cattoor got his release and flipped to Tech.
The backup guard averaged 6.5 points for the Hokies as a freshman last year.
This year, Cattoor ranks sixth on the team in scoring (8.5 ppg) and second in 3-pointers (35).
"He seems like such a smart, cerebral player that really hunts for his shot but takes and makes good shots," Hancock said. "He finds his opportunities within the flow of the offense."