Mid-major transfers making an impact in ACC basketball

Hancock plans to vote for Jones for ACC player of the year.

"[Louisville has] been fantastic mostly because of Carlik," Hancock said. "When it is crunch time, there is not a player in the ACC I would rather have with the rock in their hands than Carlik."

Aluma

Aluma started for Young as a Wofford sophomore two years ago, when he averaged 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the SoCon champs.

He transferred to Tech after Young became the Hokies' coach.

Aluma, who sat out last season under the NCAA's transfer rule, ranks seventh in the ACC in scoring (15.9 ppg) and sixth in rebounding (8.0 ppg).

"I did not think he would score [this much]," said Young, whose third-place team had to cancel its final two regular-season games because of COVID-19 issues. "I knew that he would be a terrific defender and a rebounder; that's what he was for me down there.

"It speaks to a young man's opportunity to sit out and work on his game. … He got bigger and stronger."

Aluma said he did not expect to be this much better than he was at Wofford. Before the season, he was hoping to average 10 points and 10 rebounds for Tech (15-5, 9-4).