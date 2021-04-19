Mike Jones leaves Radford for UNC Greensboro

Mike Jones, who turned the Radford men's basketball team into a perennial winner and who guided the Highlanders to the 2018 NCAA Tournament, has stepped down as coach to take the reins at UNC Greensboro.
Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg said Jones informed him Monday morning that he was taking the job at 2021 Southern Conference champ UNC Greensboro.
"Everything kind of got firmed up late [Sunday] night into the morning," Lineburg said in a phone interview. "I thought there was a pretty good chance last night [that he would get the UNCG job] but obviously got it all sealed up and done this morning.
"Obviously hate to see him go. He has done a phenomenal job for us at Radford in all facets — coaching, recruiting, being a wonderful mentor to our-student athletes. I wish him the best at UNCG.
"[A job] like this, in the Southern and a city like Greensboro, was certainly very desirable to him."
Jones who steered Radford for 10 seasons, will succeed Wes Miller at UNC Greensboro. Miller left UNCG last week to take the Cincinnati job.
Lineburg said Jones told him last week that he had been contacted by a search firm about the UNCG job.
Jones met with the Radford team Monday to inform the players of his news.
Lineburg said Jones had interviewed for the Maryland-Baltimore County job earlier this month. UMBC wound up hiring Jim Ferry to replace Ryan Odom, who had left for Utah State.
Jones interviewed for the James Madison vacancy last year. He talked to Appalachian State, Elon and William and Mary after the 2018-19 season.
The time has finally come for Lineburg to find Jones' successor.
"We will work hard and get us a really good coach," Lineburg said. "For me, fit is really important, and finding a person that can recruit in this geographic footprint — the DMV, into North Carolina.
"We think this is one of the best jobs in the Big South.
"In this age of the transfer portal, we want to move quick. But we still want to be thorough."
Florida assistant Darris Nichols, a Radford High School graduate, could be a strong contender for the job.
Jones, the second-winningest coach in Radford history, was 174-150 with the Highlanders. He had seven winning seasons, including five seasons of at least 20 wins.
Radford went 15-12 overall and 12-6 in the Big South this year. It was Radford's fourth straight winning season.
"Mike Jones has left this in great shape," Lineburg said. "He's done a great job.
"He's left the program in much better shape than he found it."
The Highlanders won the 2018 Big South tournament to advance to the NCAAs for the first time since 2009. It was only the third NCAA Tournament appearance in the program’s history. Radford beat LIU-Brooklyn in the “First Four” before falling to top-seeded and eventual NCAA champ Villanova in the round of 64. Radford won 23 games that year; Jones was named the Big South coach of the year.
Radford won 22 games and a share of the Big South regular-season title in the 2018-19 season, when it lost in the Big South title game.
The Highlanders won 22 games and claimed a share of the Big South regular-season title in the 2019-20 season, when they would have advanced to the NIT had the NIT not been canceled. Jones was again named Big South coach of the year.
The Highlanders recorded upset road wins over Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Penn State, Notre Dame, Texas and Northwestern during the Jones era.
Jones was a VCU assistant before taking the Radford job in June 2011. He inherited a team that had won just one game in the 2010-11 season.
Radford won 22 games in the 2013-14 season, which was Jones' third year at the school. The team went to the CBI in both the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.
"He took over a bad situation and he never complained," Lineburg said. "He fought and fought and fought and got some really, really good players."
Jones coached four All-Big South first-team picks at Radford, including Javonte Green, now with the Chicago Bulls; former Big South player of the year Carlik Jones, who earned All-ACC honors at Louisville this year; Ed Polite Jr.; and Travis Fields Jr.
Jones received a new deal in the summer of 2018 that extended his contract through the 2021-22 season. His annual pay was increased to $230,000.
In March 2019, Jones' contract was extended through the 2024-2025 season and Jones was given a raise to $300,000 in annual base pay.
His latest extension came last month, when his contract was extended through the 2026-27 season.