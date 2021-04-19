Mike Jones leaves Radford for UNC Greensboro

Mike Jones, who turned the Radford men's basketball team into a perennial winner and who guided the Highlanders to the 2018 NCAA Tournament, has stepped down as coach to take the reins at UNC Greensboro.

Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg said Jones informed him Monday morning that he was taking the job at 2021 Southern Conference champ UNC Greensboro.

"Everything kind of got firmed up late [Sunday] night into the morning," Lineburg said in a phone interview. "I thought there was a pretty good chance last night [that he would get the UNCG job] but obviously got it all sealed up and done this morning.

"Obviously hate to see him go. He has done a phenomenal job for us at Radford in all facets — coaching, recruiting, being a wonderful mentor to our-student athletes. I wish him the best at UNCG.

"[A job] like this, in the Southern and a city like Greensboro, was certainly very desirable to him."

Jones who steered Radford for 10 seasons, will succeed Wes Miller at UNC Greensboro. Miller left UNCG last week to take the Cincinnati job.

Lineburg said Jones told him last week that he had been contacted by a search firm about the UNCG job.