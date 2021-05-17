Mike Young makes 'out of left field' hire in DeMatha's Mike Jones

Jones said he thought Young was calling him on May 5 to ask for a recommendation for someone else.

"I did not expect it to be an offer for me," Jones said.

Young said he talked to several people about the vacancy. But Jones was the first person he called.

"He was completely caught off guard," Young said of Jones. "We had an opportunity to talk most every night for a … couple, three weeks."

Jones, a DeMatha Catholic graduate, was promoted from assistant to interim head coach after Wooten, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, retired in the fall of 2002. Jones eventually got the permanent job.

As DeMatha's head coach, Jones guided six players who went on to play in the NBA.

Jones steered DeMatha Catholic to a national title in 2006. He has steered DeMatha to eight Western Catholic Athletic Conference tournament titles and nine WCAC regular-season crowns. The team went 11-0 this year.