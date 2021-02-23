 Skip to main content
Mount Aloysius-Radford men's basketball preview capsule
Mount Aloysius-Radford men's basketball preview capsule

Radford logo (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of Radford University

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Mount Aloysius at Radford

6 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Mount Aloysius 0-0; Radford 13-11

Notes: Radford announced Tuesday it has added this game to the schedule as its regular-season finale. Radford found itself without a game for this week because the Big South decided that since Radford had clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big South tournament, the Highlanders did not need to play their final two league games this week. … Mount Aloysius is an NCAA Division III school in Pennsylvania. … The Mounties went 14-12 last season. This is the opener of their eight-game schedule this season; their conference canceled league play. They were originally not going to open the season until Saturday. … Radford is on a four-game skid. … This is the first time Radford is playing a non-Division I foe in February since 1984.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

