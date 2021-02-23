Mount Aloysius-Radford men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Radford announced Tuesday it has added this game to the schedule as its regular-season finale. Radford found itself without a game for this week because the Big South decided that since Radford had clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big South tournament, the Highlanders did not need to play their final two league games this week. … Mount Aloysius is an NCAA Division III school in Pennsylvania. … The Mounties went 14-12 last season. This is the opener of their eight-game schedule this season; their conference canceled league play. They were originally not going to open the season until Saturday. … Radford is on a four-game skid. … This is the first time Radford is playing a non-Division I foe in February since 1984.