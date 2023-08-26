The renovations of the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem are going to affect a second softball season, including relocating the NCAA Division III softball World Series.

As expected, there have been no softball games at Moyer this year because of the ongoing construction at the facility. But because of delays with the project, Moyer will not be ready for the start of next year’s softball action, either.

Salem parks and recreation director John Shaner said Thursday that the original hope was that the $27.5 million project would be done in “early spring in 2024.” But it now looks like Moyer might not be hosting games in March, April or May next year.

“It’s going to be [ready] some time in late spring,” Shaner said in a phone interview. “It’s going to be some time in the spring of 2024.

“We’ve had supply chain issues. We’ve had unsuitable soil issues. We’ve had a lot of things. It’s just a major project that has taken quite a while to get going. … You’ve got weather delays, you’ve got rain delays, you’ve got all kinds of things. … We’re just delayed.

“You have to punt a little bit, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Moyer was supposed to host the NCAA Division III softball World Series next year, but Salem officials told the NCAA it had better find a new site for the eight-team event. That tournament is set for May 30 through June 5.

So on Tuesday, the NCAA announced it is moving the Division III national championships from Moyer to East Texas Baptist University. The NCAA said in its news release Tuesday that the renovations have rendered Moyer “unavailable” for the 2024 Division III softball championships.

“We wanted to be good stewards to the NCAA and make sure that we could deliver what we’ve always delivered. … The best thing for us to do is to turn it back in and be good to them, just because we weren’t sure,” Shaner said in Thursday’s interview. “We think we’re going to be ready, but there is that possibility that we’re not. And we didn’t want to risk it.

“We just don’t know what November, December, January and February [weather] could bring to us. We didn’t want to take a chance. … You can’t tell the NCAA in November, December or January, ‘Hey, we’re not going to have the sod down in the correct amount of time.’

“We were on the side of caution, respecting the NCAA. … It was a 50-50, and we couldn’t roll the dice on that.”

East Texas Baptist also was the site of the 2023 Division III softball World Series.

Other softball action set for next spring at Moyer already has been moved to other venues in the area, as was the case for this year’s play.

Shaner said Roanoke College and Salem High School will not be using Moyer for regular-season softball games next year, either.

He said the Chance Crawford benefit softball tournament, which is held in April, also will be shifted from Moyer again next year.

Shaner said the Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball tournament and the Mountain East Conference softball tournament — both of which are May events — will probably move from Moyer to the Botetourt Sports Complex for a second straight year.

“It’s the same situation that we were in this past spring,” Shaner said of moving games. “It’s an easy, easy process for us to get through this [2024] spring until we open [Moyer] up.

“In the event that we do open up [earlier than what is now expected], we can always move stuff [back]. … But you’ve got to plan for the worst to start with.

“We were on that bubble of the May-ish time frame with the sod company. … If we have a great winter, we can get [sod] down sooner and it takes hold and we’re warmer, we could be moving stuff that we thought we were going to play other places back into Moyer quicker.”

Action will again move to such sites as the Botetourt Sports Complex, the Arnold R. Burton Complex and fields at the Salem Civic Center and in Roanoke.

“This whole past spring we saw how well [moving] everything worked,” Shaner said. “Just like we made it work this past year, we’ll do the same thing again [next spring].”

Groundbreaking for the project was held in September. It also includes nonsoftball work, such as replacing a skate park with additional pickleball courts.

Shaner hopes Moyer will be ready to host postseason high school softball tournament action next June.

“It all depends on when we open and when we get the sod down correctly and it takes hold,” he said. “We’re hoping for June [for Moyer] to be open, but we don’t know that.”

He is is unsure how the weather next winter might affect the project.

“We could have a mild winter and be able to get a lot of work done,” he said. “If we have a terrible winter, it could push that [completion] because you can’t work on fields if they’re frozen or there’s snow on them.”

But Shaner said Moyer will “absolutely” be ready for use at some point next summer.