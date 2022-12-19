Navy hires ex-W&L assistant as football coach

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, a former Washington and Lee assistant, to head coach Monday

He replaces Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in school history, who was fired a week ago.

Newberry, 51, has been leading the Midshipmen defense since 2019. This will be his first head-coaching job.

He had two stints as a W&L assistant under ex-coach Frank Miriello. Newberry was the W&L defensive backs coach for the 2001 and 2002 seasons before leaving to become a Lehigh assistant. He returned to W&L after one year at Lehigh, serving as the Generals' defensive coordinator from 2004-06. He helped W&L win the ODAC title in 2006. He left to become an Elon assistant.

Newberry led a Navy defense that finished sixth in the nation in run defense this season. He also has been a defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State, Northern Michigan and Sewanee.