NCAA cancels Division III fall sports championships

NCAA Division III schools in the commonwealth hope to have football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country seasons next spring.
But those seasons will not culminate with any teams advancing to the NCAA championships.
The NCAA Division III Presidents Council announced Wednesday afternoon that it has canceled the Division III fall sports championships for the upcoming school year because of the coronavirus pandemic "and related administrative and financial challenges."
"It's really unfortunate," Washington and Lee running back Josh Breece said Wednesday. "We're all pushing for an ODAC championship, which will hopefully happen for us in the spring, but that next step [of the NCAAs] makes us all even more hungry and more motivated.
"We've always wanted to … become a program that plays at a national level. But now that opportunity's not going to be allotted to us."
The ODAC, the Capital Athletic Conference and the USA South were among the Division III leagues that announced last month they were postponing their fall sports season until the spring semester.
The NCAA Division III Presidents Council could have moved the Division III fall championships to the spring as well but opted to cancel them altogether.
"Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive," Presidents Council chairperson and Spalding University president Tori McClure said in a news release. "Our Management Council reached the same conclusion."
Fall teams in Division III can still play regular-season games next spring, but they won't get to move on to the NCAAs.
"It's obviously really disappointing. You feel for the students and the coaches," Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak said. "But right now, it doesn't change anything for us. We're still going to try and move forward [with fall sports in the spring]. … Winning the conference championship is special, even if that [NCAA] carrot isn't there at the end.
"We [in the ODAC] kind of knew this could happen, so I think we'll still try and truck forward."
The NCAA Board of Governors had been expected this week to make a decision on all the NCAA fall sports championships, but it announced Wednesday morning that it would let each NCAA division decide independently how to handle its fall championships.
The board gave each division until Aug. 21 to make a decision, but Divisions II and III wasted little time. The Division II Presidents Council also canceled its fall championships Wednesday afternoon.
The decision to cancel the Division III championships was bad news for the Emory and Henry football team, which has been ranked No. 24 in the Division III Top 25 by Lindy's Sports preview magazine.
"Anytime anything's canceled, you're disappointed," Wasps football coach Curt Newsome said. "Everybody in the ODAC in the spring will still be able to compete for a conference championship, which is still very important."
Breece got to experience the NCAA football playoffs when W&L won the ODAC title in 2017.
"Everybody wants to play the best," said Breece, a rising senior. "Taking that away, it doesn't take away the love for the game, but it definitely hurts a lot to all the people who are true competitors and want to play the best."
Breece had already decided not to attend W&L in the upcoming fall semester to give himself a better shot at having a full senior season. The 2017 second-team All-American plans to return to W&L in January and remain at W&L for the fall 2021 semester. So instead of playing next spring, he might hold off and play next fall to give himself a shot at making the 2021 NCAA playoffs.
The Division III Presidents Council's decision is also bad news for the W&L men's soccer team, which not only won the ODAC title last fall but advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAAs.
"Definitely a disappointment," W&L defender Jack Rawlins said. "Making the Sweet 16 run last year and not being able to follow it up and improve upon it this year is a shame. It's not a guarantee that we would get there, but I think we had as good a chance this year as the past few years."
Rawlins' team could still win an ODAC title next spring, even though it would not come with an automatic NCAA bid.
"Having at least ODAC competition will still be a lot of fun," Rawlins said.
But W&L men's soccer coach Michael Singleton isn't optimistic that his team will get to have even a regular season next spring.
"The field availability and [athletic] staffing availability to actually have a full season in the spring is very limited," Singleton said. "I don't think there's a whole lot of schools that would have the capacity to do so because sports share fields. … We have no guarantee there's going to be an ODAC season in the spring."
