NCAA cancels Division III fall sports championships

Breece got to experience the NCAA football playoffs when W&L won the ODAC title in 2017.

"Everybody wants to play the best," said Breece, a rising senior. "Taking that away, it doesn't take away the love for the game, but it definitely hurts a lot to all the people who are true competitors and want to play the best."

Breece had already decided not to attend W&L in the upcoming fall semester to give himself a better shot at having a full senior season. The 2017 second-team All-American plans to return to W&L in January and remain at W&L for the fall 2021 semester. So instead of playing next spring, he might hold off and play next fall to give himself a shot at making the 2021 NCAA playoffs.

The Division III Presidents Council's decision is also bad news for the W&L men's soccer team, which not only won the ODAC title last fall but advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAAs.

"Definitely a disappointment," W&L defender Jack Rawlins said. "Making the Sweet 16 run last year and not being able to follow it up and improve upon it this year is a shame. It's not a guarantee that we would get there, but I think we had as good a chance this year as the past few years."