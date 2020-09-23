NCAA Div. I board shrinks brackets for fall sports championships

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the NCAA Division I fall sports championships are held next spring, fewer teams will be invited than usual.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors set the bracket sizes Tuesday for the NCAA Division I tournaments that had previously been postponed from this fall to next spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The board approved the recommendations made by the Division I Council last week regarding both the bracket sizes for the tournaments and the dates for the seasons.

The board cut the brackets for FCS football and Division I soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country by 25% apiece, reducing the number of at-large bids while keeping the same number of automatic bids.

“The plan sent to us by the Division I Council provides … opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships while still being fiscally responsible,” Texas State president and Division I Board of Directors acting chairperson Denise Trauth said in a news release.

The council had considered cutting the brackets by 50% before recommending a 25% cut.