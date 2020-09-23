NCAA Div. I board shrinks brackets for fall sports championships

When the NCAA Division I fall sports championships are held next spring, fewer teams will be invited than usual.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors set the bracket sizes Tuesday for the NCAA Division I tournaments that had previously been postponed from this fall to next spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The board approved the recommendations made by the Division I Council last week regarding both the bracket sizes for the tournaments and the dates for the seasons.
The board cut the brackets for FCS football and Division I soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country by 25% apiece, reducing the number of at-large bids while keeping the same number of automatic bids.
“The plan sent to us by the Division I Council provides … opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships while still being fiscally responsible,” Texas State president and Division I Board of Directors acting chairperson Denise Trauth said in a news release.
The council had considered cutting the brackets by 50% before recommending a 25% cut.
"In the COVID environment, travel is more difficult," Penn athletic director and Division I Council chairperson M. Grace Calhoun said. "These championships will be far more costly because of all the safety precautions and testing. So we knew we had to strike some balance."
•The FCS playoffs will have 16 teams instead of the usual 24. There will be just five at-large berths. The NCAA selection show will be April 18.
•The Division I men's soccer tournament will have 36 teams, down from 48. There will be 12 at-large bids. Regular-season action in the spring semester will begin Feb. 3, with the selection show April 18.
•The Division I women's soccer tournament will have 48 teams, down from 64. There will be 17 at-large teams. Regular-season games in the spring semester will begin Feb. 3, with the selection show April 18.
•The Division I women's volleyball tournament will also have 48 teams instead of 64. There will be 16 at-large picks. The spring-semester regular season will start Jan. 22, with an April 4 selection show.
•The Division I field hockey tournament will have 12 teams, down from 16. There will be just two at-large squads. The spring-semester regular season will begin Feb. 12, with an April 24 selection show.
•The Division I men's and women's cross country championships will each have 255 runners. The spring-semester regular season will begin Jan. 23, with the NCAA meet taking place March 15.
Results of regular-season games in both the fall and spring will be considered when the at-large teams for these tournaments are picked next spring.
To cut down on travel in these tournaments next spring, the NCAA Board of Governors previously ruled that all the games in these tournaments must be held at predetermined (yet-to-be-chosen) sites and that the number of sites be reduced.
