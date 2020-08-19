NCAA Div. I Council recommends D-I fall championships move to spring

The NCAA Board of Governors announced on Aug. 5 that if more than 50% of the teams in a sport in a given division choose not to play the regular season this fall, that particular NCAA tournament cannot be held this fall.

FCS football met that threshold Aug. 7. The other Division I fall sports (excluding FBS football) met that threshold last week.

So the Division I Council recommended shifting the NCAAs to next spring, rather than echo Divisions II and III and cancel the fall tournaments for the entire school year.

The format of the Division I fall tournaments next spring, such as the number of participants, has yet to be decided.

“We continue to be committed to providing opportunities wherever possible,” council chairperson and Penn athletic director M. Grace Calhoun said in an NCAA news release Wednesday. “We know how much our student-athletes value these championship opportunities and will continue to exert maximum flexibility to sponsor them.”

The Division I Council also recommended Wednesday that 2020 Division I fall sports athletes get another year of eligibility.