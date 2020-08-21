NCAA moving Division I fall sports championships to next spring

Tyler Dressler got a double dose of good news Friday.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors gave the green light Friday to hold the NCAA Division I fall sports championships next spring.
"Now guys have something to look forward to," said Dressler, a Covington High School graduate who will be playing football for Richmond next spring as a senior linebacker.
The board also decided to give all Division I fall sports athletes, including FBS and FCS football players, another year of eligibility — no matter how much they play during the upcoming school year.
"That's great news," Dressler said. "That's just another opportunity for me to perfect my craft."
The NCAA Division I Council had recommended both changes Wednesday because most conferences have moved their fall sports seasons to the spring in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Division I Board of Directors still had to give its approval.
The Division I championships for soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cross country and FCS football will move to next spring. The College Football Playoff is not under the NCAA umbrella, so it was not affected by the board's decision.
The decision is a plus for the two-time defending Big South champion Radford women's soccer team. The Big South decided earlier this month to move its fall season to next spring.
The Highlanders can now still dream of a third straight NCAA tournament bid.
"I'm happy for all the teams across the nation to be able to play and have a championship," Radford women's soccer coach Ben Sohrabi said. "Looking forward to the opportunity. … We want to try to three-peat."
It remains to be seen just how many teams will get to advance to the NCAAs next spring, however.
The NCAA news release Friday specified there would be "scaled back" Division I fall sports championships in the spring. So the brackets will likely have fewer teams than normal.
"We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” Texas State president and acting Division I Board of Directors chairperson Denise Trauth said in the news release. “We understand it will be complicated and different, and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”
In the wake of the NCAAs moving to the spring, Conference USA announced Friday it will postpone its fall Olympic sports season to the spring.
The ACC has also been planning to begin its fall Olympic sports season next month. It remains to be seen if the ACC will change its mind as well.
Holding the NCAAs this fall was no longer a possibility.
The NCAA Board of Governors announced on Aug. 5 that if more than 50% of the teams in a sport in a given division choose not to play the regular season this fall, that particular NCAA tournament cannot be held this fall.
FCS football met that threshold Aug. 7. The other Division I fall sports (excluding FBS football) met that threshold last week. So NCAA President Mark Emmert announced last week that the Division I fall sports championships would not be held this fall.
But thanks to the board's decision Friday, Dressler and his Richmond teammates can still aim for the FCS playoffs next spring. Richmond belongs to the Colonial Athletic Association, which decided last month to move its fall sports season to next spring.
"A bunch of teams I've talked to, guys that I know, the motivation went down [without the playoffs to look forward to]," Dressler said. "Moving the playoffs to the spring, that's a good thing."
The Division I Board of Directors also decided Friday that 2020 Division I fall sports athletes will get an extra year of eligibility. This school year will not count toward a Division I fall sports athlete’s eligibility — no matter how much or how little he or she plays this fall or next spring.
"[Returning next fall is] going to be an individual [decision] … for our seniors," Sohrabi said. "Some maybe need that extra semester. Some may not take a full load in the spring and finish up in the fall. There's some that may want to start graduate school. So I think it's a great opportunity. I think the NCAA is doing the right thing by giving that opportunity."
Dressler, a senior, will now be able to play for Richmond next spring and return next fall as well.
"That's just more playing time for me," Dressler said. "And [the chance] to further my education — maybe a master's could be a possibility for me … or maybe a double major."
Schools that are moving fall sports to the spring semester likely won’t play a full schedule. Even schools still hoping to play this fall are not planning on a full schedule, and that is before any potential COVID-19 disruptions.
So Friday’s eligibility decision applies to all Division I fall sports athletes, not just seniors.
The decision echoes one made last spring, when the NCAA gave Division I spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility to make up for seasons that came to a premature end because of the pandemic.
The board also approved the council's recommendation that current seniors who return next fall will not count toward a team’s scholarship limit or roster limit next fall.
Schools will have the freedom to offer current seniors less scholarship money next fall — or none at all. That is the same freedom schools were previously given to deal with the 2020 spring sports seniors who are returning for the upcoming school year.
Funding extra scholarships next fall will be challenging for many schools, especially in the sport of football because of the large rosters.
But the thought of bringing back a bunch of sixth-year seniors will bring smiles to some football coaches.
“If we had every guy who could come back next year and did come back next year, we would have a really, really loaded group,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
