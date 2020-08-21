NCAA moving Division I fall sports championships to next spring

The NCAA Board of Governors announced on Aug. 5 that if more than 50% of the teams in a sport in a given division choose not to play the regular season this fall, that particular NCAA tournament cannot be held this fall.

FCS football met that threshold Aug. 7. The other Division I fall sports (excluding FBS football) met that threshold last week. So NCAA President Mark Emmert announced last week that the Division I fall sports championships would not be held this fall.

But thanks to the board's decision Friday, Dressler and his Richmond teammates can still aim for the FCS playoffs next spring. Richmond belongs to the Colonial Athletic Association, which decided last month to move its fall sports season to next spring.

"A bunch of teams I've talked to, guys that I know, the motivation went down [without the playoffs to look forward to]," Dressler said. "Moving the playoffs to the spring, that's a good thing."

The Division I Board of Directors also decided Friday that 2020 Division I fall sports athletes will get an extra year of eligibility. This school year will not count toward a Division I fall sports athlete’s eligibility — no matter how much or how little he or she plays this fall or next spring.