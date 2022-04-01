New coordinators making impact at VMI spring practice

LEXINGTON — VMI began spring football practice last week with new offensive and defensive coordinators.

But the head coach remains the same.

VMI lost men's basketball coach Dan Earl to a Southern Conference rival this week, but that has not happened in the football program.

Scott Wachenheim, who has steered VMI to back-to-back winning seasons, said Thursday that he interviewed in December for the job at Southern Conference rival East Tennessee State.

Wachenheim, who has guided VMI the past seven seasons, said ETSU reached out to him about its vacancy. ETSU wound up hiring then-Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles, a former high school coach in Tennessee, for the job.

Wachenheim said he was not offered the job and probably would not have taken it had ETSU made him an offer.

"I didn't think after the interview process was complete that it was the right fit for me," said Wachenheim, whose ETSU interview was on a video conference. "Until you talk to people, it's hard to truly gauge what you really want in life. Sometimes you've got to take a peek somewhere else.

"Had they offered it to me, I was happier here. … But I do think it was valuable for me to talk to them because that was part of the processes of re-energizing myself to be excited at VMI."

Wachenheim said he is "as energized as I've been in a long, long time to coach."

"I'm very happy here," he said. "It's four hours away from my two grandsons, who are living in … Maryland.

"I like coaching at VMI. I like coaching when you're the underdog."

Wachenheim was busy in the offseason hiring five new full-time assistants.

The new defensive coordinator is Nick Reveiz, the 34-year-old son of former Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers and Minnesota Vikings place-kicker Fuad Reveiz.

Reveiz's new VMI office includes a framed photo of him and his brother when they were boys, wearing Vikings jerseys.

But Reveiz grew up to be a linebacker at the University of Tennessee; he was never a kicker.

"When I was a freshman in high school, the football coach there said, ‘I don't care if you tell me you play linebacker, I want to see you kick the football real quick,’" Reveiz said. "I kicked the left tackle in the back of the head."

Reveiz was an assistant at NCAA Division II member Albany (Georgia) State the past five years, including three years as defensive coordinator. Albany State led Division II in scoring defense (6.25 ppg) last season.

"Our defense is going to be much improved with the style he brings to us," Wachenheim said. "It's a different style of tackling, … a little bit different coverage schemes, a little bit more multiplicity via fronts and personnel groupings."

Albany State also led Division II in total defense (199.2 ypg) last season.

"We try to keep the ball contained. … That way, when the ball-carrier does cut back, he's cutting back into the teeth of the defense," Reveiz said. "We're calling ourselves ‘The Red Swarm.’ … We want 11 guys swarming that football."

He takes over a defense that includes standout linebacker Stone Snyder.

"I was looking for a guy that was a successful linebacker so that Stone Snyder would say, ‘Hey, this guy's going to make me better,’" Wachenheim said.

Reveiz succeeds Tom Clark, who had been VMI's defensive coordinator ever since Wachenheim became the head coach. Clark and Wachenheim each said it was Clark's choice to leave.

"I really enjoyed my time at VMI," Clark said in a phone interview. "[Leaving] was something that I've been considering for the last couple years. … Some personal aspects, family things, were kind of putting me in a situation where I wanted to change my dynamic."

Clark has become the assistant head coach for defense at ODAC member Hampden-Sydney, returning to his Division III roots. He has been reunited with Hampden-Sydney head coach Marty Favret, who used to serve under Clark when Clark was the head coach at former ODAC member Catholic.

"Marty and I have been very close friends for 30 years, so it's kind of cool to be back together," Clark said. "This was an opportunity for me to finish my career … full circle. … I'm excited about getting back to Division III."

VMI also needed a new offensive coordinator. Billy Cosh left in December to become the offensive coordinator at Richmond. Wachenheim said Cosh received a "significant pay raise."

Wachenheim promoted Patrick Ashford from receivers coach to offensive coordinator, just as he promoted Cosh from receivers coach to offensive coordinator in 2020 after Brian Sheppard left.

VMI is keeping the "Air Raid" offense it has used since Sheppard was the offensive chief. But there will be some tweaks.

Ashford, 28, who had replaced Cosh as VMI's receivers coach in 2020, said he is prepared for his first coordinator job.

"I've had a lot of great coaches that I've worked under," Ashford said. "I've had the development in the last few years as the receivers coach here, knowing exactly what Coach Wach's vision is for our team. … We're going to … look to take it to the next level."

Like Reveiz, Ashford once played college football for Tennessee.

Ashford, who has also succeeded Cosh as quarterbacks coach, takes over an offense that welcomes back QB Seth Morgan and running back Korey Bridy.

Wachenheim also had to replace three other full-time assistants — Marshall Roberts, who exited to become an assistant athletic director at Liberty; Pat Kuntz, who left for Southern Illinois before jumping from there to James Madison; and Nicholas Conte, who left for the business world.

