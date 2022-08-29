New offensive look for Ferrum football

FERRUM — The Ferrum offense will have a new look this season.

Brayden Hawkins, a junior-college transfer who has been on three FBS teams, will start at quarterback in the season opener Thursday. He succeeds Titus Jones, who made the All-ODAC second team after throwing for 2,442 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior last season.

Jones' favorite target is gone, too. All-ODAC first-team receiver Tmahdae Penn has transferred to NCAA Division II member Emory & Henry after catching 45 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall.

There is also a new offensive coordinator. J.D. Shaw was promoted to the position in April. He replaced Luke Summers, who is now the offensive line coach at Wartburg College.

Ferrum coach Cleive Adams said the Panthers will run the ball more than they did last year.

"Last year we were able to score points, but we were one-dimensional," Adams said in an interview in his office last week. "We had Tmahdae Penn and threw the ball up to him, and Titus Jones played really well. That was kind of the identity of the team.

"When we transitioned last spring, we had a mindset, myself and J.D., of what we wanted to do and the identity of our offense moving forward, to … commit to moving the football on the ground a little bit more.

"It was very important that we establish a true identity in terms of who we are offensively.

"If you look at our league over the past 10 years, … The teams that are able to … control the clock and run the ball are going to be the teams that you're looking at year in and year out vying for the championship."

Ferrum averaged 245.9 yards passing and 130.8 yards rushing last year, when it went 6-4 overall and 3-3 in ODAC play.

NCAA Division III member Ferrum will step up in weight class when it opens Thursday at Division II member UVa-Wise.

That game will mark the Ferrum debut of Hawkins, who completed 21 of 37 passes for 288 yards and two TDs in five games at Lackawanna (Junior) College last year. Hawkins, 22, graduated from Lackawanna last December and enrolled at Ferrum in January, so he was with the Panthers for spring practice.

"Brayden probably has one of the strongest arms in the region," Adams said.

Hawkins signed with UTEP in February 2018 as a high school senior in North Carolina but wound up spending the 2018 season at Maryland. He finished the 2018-19 school year at a Mississippi junior college. He spent the 2019 season at Sun Belt member Louisiana and the 2020 season at Mid-American Conference member Akron. He never saw any game action with his FBS teams.

This is his first experience with Division III football.

"I just love playing the game of football, so at any level I can play, I'm always blessed to be able to put my helmet on and lace my cleats up and be able to play and be able to go out there with my teammates and have fun," Hawkins said in a phone interview. "The level doesn't really matter that much to me."

Hawkins plans to graduate from Ferrum in May but remain with the Panthers next season as a graduate student.

Franklin County High School graduate Joshua Luckett will also see action at quarterback this season.

"Joshua is very elusive and extremely fast," Adams said. "He can create with his feet very well.

"The nonconference schedule is going to be critical for us as we … find out which guy … can move the chains."

Other offensive players of note are All-ODAC third-team receiver Daniel Lamb; All-ODAC third-team pick Deven Gray, who has moved from tight end to receiver; receiver NaShawn Greene; running backs Zac Smiley and J'Sean Dupuy; and offensive linemen David Boston (Willam Fleming), Zeke Surber (Pulaski County) and Marquis Carter.

The new offensive line coach is Ferrum graduate Jack Turner, who has been a high-school head coach at Pulaski County, Auburn and Chatham.

Ferrum, which is coming off its first winning season since 2017, has four starters back on offense and six starters returning on defense. Adams, who is entering his third season at the helm of his alma mater, is pleased that more than 90 players overall are back from last year.

The Panthers will miss All-ODAC first-team linebacker Billy Higgins, who had 104 tackles as a senior last season.

But senior inside linebacker Drew Hill, an Auburn High School graduate, is back. He had 70 tackles as a junior last fall.

"The cornerstone of our defense," Adams said of Hill.

Hill did not attend Ferrum in the spring 2022 semester because he joined the Marines.

He headed off to boot camp at Parris Island in South Carolina last December and graduated in March. He then did his infantry training at Camp Geiger in North Carolina; he finished that training two months ago. He is now a reservist; he will have to miss a nonleague game this season because of his military obligations.

He plans to graduate from Ferrum in December, go to Officer Candidates School and be on active duty.

"Since I was a little kid, I've always wanted to [be in the military]," Hill said in a phone interview. "My family history [of] being in the military, it always felt like the right thing to do."

Other defensive players of note are defensive end Dion Graham; Avion Smith, who has moved from strong safety to cornerback; and Rah'Quan Payne, who has moved from strong safety to free safety.

Rahsaan Ellis Jr. and Scott McConnell have been promoted to co-defensive coordinators. They replace Jacquis McCray Jr., who is now a high school assistant in Maryland.

Ferrum has been picked fifth in the ODAC's preseason coaches poll. The ODAC has gained an eighth member this season with the addition of the school that Adams used to coach — Averett. Ferrum and Averett used to be USA South rivals.

Ferrum's first three games will be against nonconference foes. After visiting UVa-Wise in the opener, Ferrum will host Muskingum (Ohio) on Sept. 10 to kick off a home-and-home series. Ferrum will visit former USA South rival LaGrange on Sept. 17 to begin another home-and-home series. The ODAC and the USA South have arranged for every ODAC team to start a home-and-home series with a USA South team this year.