New VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson feels ready to be a head coach

Andrew Wilson has worked with or for Salem High School graduate Mark Byington for 15 of the past 16 seasons.

Their time together is ending. VMI announced Monday it has hired Wilson, one of Byington's assistants at James Madison, to be its new basketball coach.

But Byington's influence on Wilson will remain.

"He's always been a great mentor to me," Wilson, 39, said Tuesday on a video conference. "We'll do a lot of things very similar to what Mark does at JMU and what he did at Georgia Southern.

"Offensively, we're going to play fast. We're going to push the ball up the floor. We're going to shoot a lot of 3s. I'm going to give our guys a lot of freedom to make plays. I believe in teaching our guys how to play, not necessarily running a lot of plays."

This is Wilson's first head-coaching job. But Byington, who was Wilson's colleague at The College of Charleston and his boss at Georgia Southern and JMU, said Wilson is ready.

"He was side by side with me, watching me rebuild two programs at Georgia Southern and here at James Madison," Byington said in a phone interview. "[Being a head coach] is something that he's been planning on for a number of years now."

Wilson said he feels prepared to be a head coach.

"I've been ready for this opportunity for a long time," he said. "Mark … [has] been helping to prepare me for the last nine years that I've been working for him, and he's given me tremendous responsibility within our programs."

Byington said Wilson loves recruiting.

"He likes the phone calls, he likes evaluating, he really likes kind of scouring the country to try to find guys," Byington said.

Wilson got his coaching start in 2006 as one of Bobby Cremins' assistants at The College of Charleston. Byington was also on that staff. Wilson and Byington spent six seasons together at that school.

"I had no idea what I was doing," Wilson said. "Mark really took me under his wing and showed me what coaching is all about."

After spending one year on the Binghamton staff, Wilson reunited with Byington. He served as one of Byington's assistants at Georgia Southern for seven seasons. Byington put Wilson in charge of Georgia Southern's offense.

When Byington left Georgia Southern in 2020 to become JMU's coach, Wilson made the move to Harrisonburg as well.

The Dukes won the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title in 2020-21 and had another winning season this year.

Byington put Wilson in charge of the Dukes' defense.

"We were mainly a half-court defensive team but pressured the ball, believed in being in the gaps and really protecting the paint," Wilson said. "We were a very disruptive defensive team, a team that was able to cause a lot of turnovers. … That's something that we're going to implement here at VMI."

Wilson played for two different head coaches at Florida State.

He spent his first two seasons there playing for Steve Robinson, a graduate of Roanoke's William Fleming High School.

After Robinson lost his job, Wilson played four seasons for Leonard Hamilton.

"The end of Coach Hamilton's second year at Florida State was when I decided to get into coaching, so I really just started to pick his brain," Wilson said. "He's meant so much to be me in my life.

"One of the major things that I picked up from him basketball-wise was his defensive philosophy. My belief as a head coach is going to be very similar to how he plays at Florida State, with really pressuring the ball."

Wilson had two medical redshirts at FSU for injuries, which is why he played some or all of six seasons at the school.

Wilson succeeds Dan Earl, who steered VMI for seven seasons. Earl left VMI two weeks ago to become the coach at Southern Conference rival Chattanooga.

"I've got some big shoes to fill," Wilson said.

Wilson agreed to a five-year contract. He will reap $200,000 annually in base pay.

Recruiting players to VMI is not easy. Retaining them is also difficult.

Some undergraduate players transfer from VMI because they don't like the school or so they can try to play in a better conference. And VMI has no graduate school, so players with extra eligibility need to transfer from VMI if they want to play as graduate students.

VMI is also not in a good position to lure players from the transfer portal. Transfers have to go through the rigors of the Rat Line at VMI, just as the freshmen do. So VMI is an unattractive option for those in the portal.

Nevertheless, Wilson spoke Tuesday of trying to attract Division II players in the portal to VMI.

"Division II transfers who are looking for the opportunity to come and play at the Division I level — there's a lot of those players that are available right now in the transfer portal," Wilson said. "We plan to recruit all those kids."

Despite the obstacles of the job, Earl revived the VMI program.

The Keydets went 13-12 overall and 7-7 in the SoCon in the 2020-21 campaign. It was their first winning season in seven years.

VMI went 16-16 overall and 9-9 in SoCon play this year. The 16 overall wins were the most for VMI since the 2013-14 season. The nine league wins were the most for VMI since the team won 11 Big South games in 2013-14. VMI advanced to the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

"There's a real opportunity to build something really special here," Wilson said.

Four VMI starters entered the transfer portal after Earl's exit — Jake Stephens, who will be joining Earl at Chattanooga as a graduate transfer, and undergraduates Kamdyn Curfman, Trey Bonham and Honor Huff.

Wilson said he has met individually with Curfman, Bonham and Huff.

"We'll see where it all goes," Earl said. "I want them all back."

Wilson has never coached at a military school. He plans to hire assistants with military-school experience.

