LEXINGTON — The Air Raid era is over at VMI.

The no-huddle, pass-happy Air Raid offense played a big role in the rise of the VMI football team under former coach Scott Wachenheim. VMI earned its first FCS playoff berth in the spring 2021 season and had another winning season in the fall of 2021 — the first back-to-back winning seasons at VMI since the 1960s.

But Wachenheim stepped down at VMI in November after an eight-year run. His team won just one game last season.

Wachenheim was replaced in December by Danny Rocco, who has been busy in recent weeks implementing his vision in spring practice.

And that vision does not include the Air Raid.

"That's a word I will not use," Rocco said Friday.

Rocco said he wants VMI to be "more multiple" on offense.

"We're incorporating some more pro style, some under-center stuff, switching up the tempo," quarterback Collin Ironside said Monday. "It's the same base offense. … We still have some Air Raid stuff in.

"We can go huddle one play and then … we get a first down, we're going fast the next play. That's going to be tough for the defense to adjust [to]."

So while the Keydets will still have an up-tempo offense at times, they will also slow down the pace at other times in a game.

"We'll mix speeds, we'll mix tempos," Rocco said. "We'll mix personnel groupings, we'll mix formations.

"Sometimes when you're doing nothing but playing fast, you're really putting the stress right back on your defense."

VMI will still use a one-back set a "decent amount," said Rocco, but there will also be formations featuring two running backs, one tight end and just two receivers.

"We feel good about our running backs, … so you don't necessarily want to spend the whole game in three wide receivers and one back formations because you've got guys sitting on the bench that can really help," Rocco said.

There is still some continuity on offense because Rocco retained offensive coordinator Patrick Ashford, who is one of three assistants back from last year. So the offensive terminology remains the same.

"We're going to do things more often this year that they didn't do in the past, but they already had the language for it," Rocco said. "It's already built in … the playbook."

Spring practice began on March 23 and will conclude on April 29.

"We're in a lot better place than we were last year at this time," Ironside said. "The level of play has been higher this spring ball than it was last [spring].

"Since we started workouts in January, … we've changed physically, mentally, emotionally."

VMI ended last season on a nine-game skid. The Keydets went 1-10 overall and 0-8 in the Southern Conference.

"Guys are really determined to turn things around," said Ironside, who played in four games last fall before injuring his collarbone. "Nobody liked how last season went. It was awful.

"People were frustrated with each other — you've got teammates blaming other teammates for things. You're not seeing that right now."

Rocco, 62, has previously been a head coach at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware. After being let go at Delaware in November 2021, he spent last season as a defensive analyst at Penn State.

Ironside said Rocco has been trying to change the Keydets' attitude.

"A lot of people who come to VMI think, 'Oh man, we're at such a disadvantage. We go to a military school. The food's not great. We're tired all the time. We've got to march. We've got to do this other training and stuff. And so we're always tired at practice,’" Ironside said. "He's trying to shift our mindset like, … 'We're going to be mentally tougher, we're going to be physically tougher, in better shape than other teams.’"

The Keydets are learning a new defense this spring. VMI defensive players are being shown film of Penn State's defense from last season, as well as video of the Delaware defense during Rocco's reign.

"There's a lot of things that we did at Penn State last year … that will carry over to what we're doing here," Rocco said. "And there's a lot of things we were doing at Delaware. … We're kind of merging them."

The new defensive coordinator is Rich Yahner, who was Rocco's linebackers coach at Delaware.

Rocco wants to use multiple defenses. So instead of the 3-3-5 scheme VMI used last year, look for VMI to use both a set with four defensive linemen and a set with three defensive linemen.

"From week to week, we will present some different looks," Rocco said. "I don't think this is necessarily a place where you can just line up in base defense and just feel like you're going to overwhelm your opponent. You've got to be able to be creative."

Lord Botetourt graduate Evan Eller, who had 99 tackles for VMI last year, is moving from linebacker to rover in the new defense. The rising senior is more of a safety now, so he is part of the defensive backs' meetings.

Eller entered the transfer portal in early December after Rocco was hired. Eller said he got offers from FCS schools but none from FBS teams. So after meeting with Rocco, he decided in early January to exit the portal and stay at VMI.

"Coach Rocco … recruited me pretty hard [to remain at VMI]," Eller said Monday. "I … learned what he was about and his resume and what he turns guys into."

Rocco guided Liberty to Big South titles and steered Richmond and Delaware to the FCS semifinals.

"I've always kind of seen myself as somewhat of a problem solver," Rocco said.

Rocco has been evaluating his players in spring practice so he can determine the best way to play.

"We certainly have a lot of things we've got to work on here as we get into the second half of spring football," Rocco said. "We've got to teach them what we want them to do and how we want them to do it and then we've got to be able to evaluate who can do those things at a high level. And if we've got to move people around, we've got to be willing to move people around."