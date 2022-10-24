Nine newcomers bolster Radford women's basketball team

RADFORD — In the wake of his team winning just seven games last season, Radford women's basketball coach Mike McGuire has brought in nine newcomers to try to boost his squad.

"They bring a competitive fire into the program," said McGuire, whose team opens the season Nov. 7 at Kentucky. "It's been exciting and somewhat refreshing."

Four of those newcomers have transferred from junior colleges.

"In March we found that there were some really, really good junior college players that just weren't receiving any kind of recruiting attention. I think everybody's attention is so [Division I] transfer-portal driven right now," said McGuire, who is entering his 10th season at the helm of the Highlanders. "This is by far the most junior college kids I've brought in in one season."

McGuire also added a transfer from the NCAA Division I ranks. The other four newcomers are freshmen, including the sister of a Virginia Tech player and the daughter of a former major league pitcher.

The newcomers join six returning players, including returning starters Rachel LaLonde and Jackie Christ.

"Talent-wise, it's probably as good as we've been in awhile," McGuire said.

After a string of six straight winning seasons, Radford is coming off back-to-back losing seasons.

"We're all really hungry to prove ourselves and show people that it was a fluke last year," LaLonde said.

The Highlanders went just 7-23 overall and 3-15 in Big South play last season. They had COVID-19 issues again last year.

"Last year was just very, very difficult," McGuire said. "We didn't handle adversity very well. We didn't handle the COVID stuff very well. I actually think COVID was worse for us last year than [in] 2021 — the timing of when we had some kids pulled out and the number of kids that were pulled out at certain times. For example, two days before we played Virginia Tech last year, both our point guards got sick and got taken out.

"But there's no excuse. Last year was just unacceptable."

Ashley Panem has transferred from Western Nebraska Community College, which reached the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I final four last season. Panem, who averaged 5.2 points and 16.4 minutes off the bench for Western Nebraska last season, could start at point guard or play on the wing for Radford.

She began her college career at NCAA Division I member Florida Gulf Coast. She was redshirted there as a freshman in the 2018-19 season, then played in eight games for Florida Gulf Coast in the 2019-20 season before her season was cut short by an injury.

"I'm really excited about her," McGuire said, "She's a kid that can shoot. She's very, very intelligent."

The other contender to start at point guard is Olivia Wagner, a graduate of St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville. Her father is former Ferrum and major league star Billy Wagner.

"She's showing that she can score and she can shoot," McGuire said.

In addition to Panem, the other junior-college transfers are forward Tatiana Beaumont, an Australian who transferred from Eastern Florida State, and former Pensacola State guards Caliana Fenceroy and Zahra Daniel.

Beaumont averaged 7.3 points and started 26 games as a freshman last season, helping her team reach the NJCAA Division I quarterfinals.

"She can really shoot the ball," McGuire said.

The newcomer from the NCAA Division I ranks is power forward Trinity Klock. She made the All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference third team as a sophomore at South Carolina State last season, when she averaged 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.

"She reminds me some of a [former Highlander] Lydia Rivers type — how she moves, how she plays," McGuire said.

Klock is battling LaLonde for the starting power forward job. LaLonde averaged 7.4 points and 7.0 rebounds last season.

"Out of all the forwards I've had since I've been here, she really understands the game," McGuire said of LaLonde.

In addition to Wagner, the other freshmen are Ashlyn Traylor, Emma Fox and Maci Rhoades.

Traylor, who will see action on the wing, averaged 17.5 points for her Indiana high school last year. She is the sister of Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor.

"The fact that Kayana was in the area I think really helped us land her," McGuire said. "Ashlyn's got a chance to be good. … She's such an aggressive penetrator."

The Traylor sisters won't be squaring off, though. The Hokies are not on Radford's schedule this year.

Three starters must be replaced. Bridget Birkhead, who averaged a team-high 10.9 points, has graduated. Destinee Marshall transferred to Purdue Fort Wayne. Bryonna McClean transferred to a Division II school for her extra year of eligibility.

Backup Ashley Tudor transferred to Marshall, while Kyanna Morgan transferred to Southern University. Taiye Johnson transferred to Towson, while Alyssa Chapman transferred to Longwood. Danielle Montelbano and Naja Ngongba transferred to Division II schools.

In addition to LaLonde and Christ, Carmen Williams, Vanessa Blake, Bailee Adkins and Makaila Brown are also back.

Radford ranked 10th out of 12 Big South teams in scoring offense (58.5 ppg) last season.

"Our ability to score in different ways is probably better than what we've had in the last two years," McGuire said.

"He's preaching, 'Get out and run,’" LaLonde said.

Radford ranked eighth in scoring defense (67.2 ppg) last year.

"We've got to make a big improvement defensively," he said.