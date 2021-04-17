No. 15 VMI beats The Citadel to earn first FCS playoff bid

"You start thinking about it before the season, what it would be like, but to actually experience it now, it's just a whole 'nother level of happiness and excitement."

Players posed for photos with each other and were congratulated by family members. A few players did back flips. They were in no hurry to head to the locker room.

"You want to soak a moment like that in," junior receiver Michael Jackson said.

Linebacker Connor Riddle, the only fifth-year senior on the team, was part of the 0-11 squad in 2017. If he had been told back then that VMI would be the SoCon champ by the time he ended his career, would he have believed it?

"I don't think, after going 0-11, if I would've believed you," Riddle said.

After Wachenheim did a postgame interview on the field, VMI players doused him with a bucket of water.

The 0-11 campaign was Wachenheim's third season at the helm of the Keydets.

"After the 0-11 year, … there were some times I was praying to my Lord and saying, 'Lord, why'd you bring me here? Did you bring me here to fail?’" Wachenheim said.

Now his players are champions.