No. 17 VMI opens with win over Davidson

LEXINGTON — The VMI football team looked as sharp on Saturday as it did last spring.
The 17th-ranked Keydets cruised past nonconference foe Davidson 45-24 at Foster Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Each team was coming off the first FCS playoff appearance in its history.
VMI is determined to show that last spring’s success was no fluke.
“It’s a huge first step in the right direction,” VMI sophomore quarterback Seth Morgan, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, said of the win. “There’s this narrative about VMI — ‘They had a great spring season but that’s going to be it.’ So we really just wanted to focus on not letting that narrative be the true narrative.
“We’re really trying to show that this is a legitimate program.”
The Keydets jumped to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and led the rest of the way.
“I like the fast start that we got out to,” coach Scott Wachenheim said. “That was something we really emphasized the last week of training camp.”
Defending Pioneer Football League champ Davidson, which does not give out football scholarships, lost to VMI for the 11th straight time. It was the teams’ first duel in seven years.
“We needed a game like this, … get the rust off,” said VMI receiver Jakob Herres, who had two TD catches.
The game marked the return to Lexington of former Washington and Lee coach Scott Abell, who is in his fourth season at the helm of Davidson.
“So nice to have so many family and friends attend,” Abell said.
Abell brought his run-heavy option offense with him from W&L to Davidson. The Wildcats ran for 260 yards and threw for 76 yards Saturday.
VMI’s early 21-0 lead — helped in part by two Davidson turnovers — was the antidote to Abell’s ball-control approach.
“That’s not how we’re built offensively,” Abell said of having to overcome a 21-0 deficit. “When you’re the underdog, you can’t get out the gates like that.”
The Wildcats had trouble with VMI’s Air Raid offense.
“They’ve got talented guys and a good system,” Abell said. “You have a hard time getting pressure because they get rid of the ball quick. They take advantage of green grass. And they have multiple weapons. You try to take [Herres] away and cover him up … and they hurt you somewhere else.”
Morgan completed 18 of 23 passes for 157 yards and two TDs with one interception. He exited late in the third quarter and took the rest of the game off.
The 6-foot-4 Herres caught seven passes for 79 yards and two TDs.
“One-on-one matchups each time [on the TDs]. They left a defender out there with me, and I think that’s a bad idea sometimes,” Herres said.
Patrick Henry High School graduate Leroy Thomas had 10 catches for VMI, including a diving catch on fourth down to pave the way for a touchdown.
Davidson was picked to repeat as the Pioneer Football League champ in that conference’s preseason coaches poll.
But the Wildcats turned the ball over three times Saturday, paving the way for three VMI touchdowns.
VMI junior cornerback Aljareek Malry picked off the first two passes of his career.
He was not expecting a two-interception day, but had been hoping for one interception.
“I envisioned it all week, really all summer,” he said. “Today I finally got it.”
Korey Bridy scored on a 13-yard run to give VMI a 7-0 lead with 7:56 left in the first quarter.
Davidson’s next series ended when Liberty High School graduate Aladdin Elroumy sacked Louis Colosimo and forced a fumble. VMI’s Eric Weaver recovered the ball at the DC 40.
After throwing a 36-yard pass to Herres, Morgan scored on a 4-yard run to extend the lead to 14-0.
On Davidson’s next series, Malry picked off a Colosimo pass at the DC 34.
Six plays later, Morgan found Herres in the left side of the end zone for a 9-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 21-0 with 14:28 left in the second quarter.
On the final play of the second quarter, Lord Botetourt graduate Jerry Rice kicked a 46-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-10.