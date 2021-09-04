No. 17 VMI opens with win over Davidson

“We needed a game like this, … get the rust off,” said VMI receiver Jakob Herres, who had two TD catches.

The game marked the return to Lexington of former Washington and Lee coach Scott Abell, who is in his fourth season at the helm of Davidson.

“So nice to have so many family and friends attend,” Abell said.

Abell brought his run-heavy option offense with him from W&L to Davidson. The Wildcats ran for 260 yards and threw for 76 yards Saturday.

VMI’s early 21-0 lead — helped in part by two Davidson turnovers — was the antidote to Abell’s ball-control approach.

“That’s not how we’re built offensively,” Abell said of having to overcome a 21-0 deficit. “When you’re the underdog, you can’t get out the gates like that.”

The Wildcats had trouble with VMI’s Air Raid offense.

“They’ve got talented guys and a good system,” Abell said. “You have a hard time getting pressure because they get rid of the ball quick. They take advantage of green grass. And they have multiple weapons. You try to take [Herres] away and cover him up … and they hurt you somewhere else.”