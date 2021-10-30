No. 18 VMI rallies past Samford for improbable win

LEXINGTON — For three quarters Saturday, the VMI defense could not stop the most prolific offense in the Southern Conference.

But the Keydets shut Samford out in the fourth quarter and rallied for an improbable victory.

The 18th-ranked Keydets erased an 18-point third-quarter deficit and beat Samford 46-45 at Foster Stadium.

"They never stopped believing," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "The resilience of this team, the grit of this team — second to none.

"In my first four years, if we had played this game we would've got blown off the field. But this team has totally changed the culture of this team. … To come from behind like that, I thought it showed true championship character."

VMI (6-2, 4-1) trailed 45-27 with 4:34 left in the third quarter but scored on its next three possessions.

"We're a very resilient group," quarterback Seth Morgan said. "Some of the stuff that goes [on] up on the hill has something to do with that. The school's kind of prepared us for situations when … you think you might be down and out."

"This team just doesn't have any quit in them," said linebacker Stone Snyder, who had 17 tackles.