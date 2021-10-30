No. 18 VMI rallies past Samford for improbable win

LEXINGTON — For three quarters Saturday, the VMI defense could not stop the most prolific offense in the Southern Conference.
But the Keydets shut Samford out in the fourth quarter and rallied for an improbable victory.
The 18th-ranked Keydets erased an 18-point third-quarter deficit and beat Samford 46-45 at Foster Stadium.
"They never stopped believing," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "The resilience of this team, the grit of this team — second to none.
"In my first four years, if we had played this game we would've got blown off the field. But this team has totally changed the culture of this team. … To come from behind like that, I thought it showed true championship character."
VMI (6-2, 4-1) trailed 45-27 with 4:34 left in the third quarter but scored on its next three possessions.
"We're a very resilient group," quarterback Seth Morgan said. "Some of the stuff that goes [on] up on the hill has something to do with that. The school's kind of prepared us for situations when … you think you might be down and out."
"This team just doesn't have any quit in them," said linebacker Stone Snyder, who had 17 tackles.
Michael Jackson made a one-handed grab of Morgan's 7-yard touchdown pass to give VMI its first lead of the game at 46-45 with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter. Morgan's 2-point pass attempt was incomplete.
"We had thought it was a free play, so I was kind of just throwing it up, hoping to give Mike a chance," Morgan said of the TD pass. "They didn't even throw a flag, so if Mike doesn't make that amazing play, it's fourth down."
Morgan completed 27 of 41 passes for 463 yards and three touchdowns. His 463 yards was the second-best total in VMI history. Morgan also ran for 53 yards, giving him a school-record 516 yards of total offense.
Jackson had 10 catches for 211 yards — the fifth-most receiving yards in school history. Patrick Henry graduate Leroy Thomas had nine catches for 143 yards.
The Keydets piled up 622 yards of total offense to Samford's 547.
VMI held Samford (3-5, 2-4) to 43 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter.
"In the fourth, … we took away the easy throws — the free-access inside slants — and I thought we came up and knocked the crap out of the ball-carrier," Wachenheim said.
"We changed up our coverages and then started applying more pressure on … their quarterback," Snyder said of the fourth quarter.
VMI clinched its second straight winning season. This is the first time VMI has accomplished that feat since the team had six straight winning seasons from 1957-62.
"A lot of our parents weren't even alive the last time VMI had back-to-back winning seasons," Morgan said.
Wachenheim choked up when he talked about that accomplishment.
"It's humbling, tremendously humbling, because I know where we came from," he said.
The defending SoCon champion Keydets remain in control of their own destiny when it comes to claiming the league's automatic FCS playoff bid.
VMI is in a three-way tie for second place with East Tennessee State, which hosts the Keydets next weekend, and Chattanooga. All three are at 4-1 in league play. Mercer is in first with a 5-1 league mark. But VMI has beaten Mercer and Chattanooga.
Samford entered the game ranked 10th in the FCS in scoring offense with a league-high average of 35.9 points. The Bulldogs led 38-20 at halftime Saturday.
Bulldogs quarterback Liam Welch completed 32 of 47 passes for 365 yards and one TD and also ran for 68 yards and two TDs in the game.
Jay Stanton scored on a 1-yard run to extend the Samford lead to 45-27 with 4:34 left in the third quarter. But the Bulldogs never scored again.
"We just realized that if we want to win this game that it's on this defense, so we have to step up," VMI cornerback Alex Oliver said.
VMI's Rashad Raymond scored on a 2-yard run to cut the lead to 45-34 late in the third quarter.
Lord Botetourt graduate Hunter Rice scored on a 2-yard run to trim the deficit to 45-40 with 9:42 left in the fourth quarter. Morgan's 2-point pass was intercepted in the end zone.
On VMI's next series, Morgan threw a 42-yard pass to Jackson to move the ball to the Samford 25-yard line. Rice later ran for 4 yards on fourth-and-2 from the Samford 17 to keep the drive alive. Morgan capped the drive with his TD pass to Jackson.
Samford's next series ended when linebacker Ethan Caselberry hit receiver Chandler Smith to break up a pass on fourth-and-9 from the Samford 37.
The Bulldogs' last series ended when Oliver forced a fumble by receiver Michael Vice. Caselberry recovered the ball at the Samford 34.
VMI receiver Jakob Herres and running back Korey Bridy returned to action Saturday after each missed the last game with an injury.