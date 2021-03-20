No. 19 VMI improves to 4-0 with OT win

Thanks to a dramatic overtime win, the 19th-ranked VMI football team is still unbeaten.

The Keydets rallied for a 38-37 win at Samford on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, improving to 4-0 overall for the first time since 1981.

VMI, which also improved to 4-0 in Southern Conference play, won at Samford for the first time.

Keydets senior quarterback Reece Udinski completed 40 of 57 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a TD.

He broke the VMI record for career passing yards. Udinski now has 7,877 yards, eclipsing Al Cobb's 7,727.

According to a tweet from ESPN Plus analyst Cole Cubelic, Udinski left the game with a knee injury, returned, then collapsed without any contact. He left the game again, returned with a knee brace and threw his three TD passes.

Udinski threw a 16-yard TD pass to Michael Jackson to cut the Samford lead to 30-24 with 5:25 to go in the fourth quarter.

VMI's Josh Surratt picked off a pass at the Samford 45-yard line to pave the way for the game-tying touchdown drive.

Udinski threw a 17-yard TD pass to Jackob Herres to tie the game at 30 with 1:11 left, but Jerry Rice missed the extra-point kick.