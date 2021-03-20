 Skip to main content
No. 19 VMI improves to 4-0 with OT win
Thanks to a dramatic overtime win, the 19th-ranked VMI football team is still unbeaten.

The Keydets rallied for a 38-37 win at Samford on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, improving to 4-0 overall for the first time since 1981.

VMI, which also improved to 4-0 in Southern Conference play, won at Samford for the first time.

Keydets senior quarterback Reece Udinski completed 40 of 57 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a TD.

He broke the VMI record for career passing yards. Udinski now has 7,877 yards, eclipsing Al Cobb's 7,727.

According to a tweet from ESPN Plus analyst Cole Cubelic, Udinski left the game with a knee injury, returned, then collapsed without any contact. He left the game again, returned with a knee brace and threw his three TD passes.

Udinski threw a 16-yard TD pass to Michael Jackson to cut the Samford lead to 30-24 with 5:25 to go in the fourth quarter.

VMI's Josh Surratt picked off a pass at the Samford 45-yard line to pave the way for the game-tying touchdown drive.

Udinski threw a 17-yard TD pass to Jackob Herres to tie the game at 30 with 1:11 left, but Jerry Rice missed the extra-point kick.

Samford got the ball first in overtime. Liam Welch threw a 13-yard TD pass to give Samford a 37-30 lead.

Udinski threw an 18-yard TD pass to Herres on fourth-and-3 to cut the lead to 37-36. 

VMI opted to try to win the game with a 2-point conversion. Udinski found Jackson in the end zone to win the game.

Welch threw for a school-record 570 yards for the Bulldogs (2-3, 2-3).

Korey Bridy ran for 109 yards and one TD for VMI, while Herres had 14 catches for 166 yards.

