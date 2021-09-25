No. 22 VMI beats Wofford in Ironside's starting debut

LEXINGTON — Last weekend, quarterback Collin Ironside came off the bench in place of an injured Seth Morgan and led VMI to a win at Cornell.
On Saturday, the redshirt freshman made his starting debut. And the result was another VMI victory.
Ironside completed 18 of 22 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns to lead the 22nd-ranked Keydets to a 31-23 win over Wofford.
"I was a little nervous going in, but after the first series, I felt good," Ironside said. "I felt confident, having played almost all of the last game.
"I was running with the [first-string] offense all week and throwing with the receivers [to] build that chemistry."
VMI (3-1, 1-0 Southern Conference) took the lead for good on an Ironside TD pass early in the third quarter.
"The whole team trusted in Collin, and Collin did great," senior running back Korey Bridy said.
Morgan left the Cornell game after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter last weekend, but Ironside threw for 230 yards and two TDs in the Keydets' 31-21 win.
Morgan was in uniform Saturday but did not play against Wofford (1-2, 0-1).
So what do these last two wins say about the Keydets?
"It says we can face adversity and come through," Bridy said. "That's what VMI teaches us."
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Ironside was told Wednesday that he would start against Wofford. Wachenheim said Morgan was cleared to play Thursday, but the staff decided to stick with the plan to start Ironside.
"We felt that for this game Collin Ironside gave us the best opportunity to win," Wachenheim said.
VMI also hurt Wofford on the ground. Bridy rushed for a career-high 171 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
"We were waiting on a breakout game with the run game," Bridy said.
The VMI defense also delivered, coming up with a fourth-and-goal stop in the second quarter, a stop on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter and a fourth-quarter interception.
The option-oriented Terriers were held to 93 yards rushing in the second half.
"In the second half we played as good a defense as we've played here at VMI," Wachenheim said. "They stepped up and stopped the run in the second half."
With VMI leading 31-23 in the fourth quarter, Ironside fumbled when he was hit in the arm as he tried to throw. Wofford recovered the ball at the VMI 27 with 5:09 to go.
But three plays later, VMI cornerback Alijareek Malry broke up a Jimmy Weirick pass. Cornerback Austin White caught the tipped ball as he fell to the ground at the VMI 15.
"Alijareek made an incredible deflection and I … just happened to be there to get my hands on the ball," White said. "I was in the right spot at the right time."
Wofford had one more possession, but Lord Botetourt graduate Evan Eller tackled receiver Jim Welsh at the VMI 48 for only a 4-yard gain on fourth-and-8.
VMI linebacker Stone Snyder recorded 19 tackles.
With the game tied at 14 late in the second quarter, Wofford went for it on fourth-and-2 from the VMI 5. But Snyder and Josh Knapp tackled Nathan Walker for no gain.
The Keydets took the lead early in the third quarter. Ironside hooked up with Patrick Henry graduate Leroy Thomas for a 47-yard TD pass to give VMI a 21-14 lead.
A Bridy fumble paved the way for a Wofford field goal later in the third.
But Bridy responded. Capping a drive that featured a leaping third-down catch by Jakob Herres, Bridy scored on a 34-yard TD run to extend the lead to 28-17 with 2:55 left in the third.
"When I [saw] the opening I just ran for it, and I trust my speed once I got in open space," Bridy said.
Weirick scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 28-23 with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter. Wofford tried for a 2-point conversion, but Walker was stopped.
Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 42-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-23 with 8:42 left.
The Keydets, who snapped an eight-game skid in this series last spring, have now beaten Wofford in back-to-back meetings for the first time since winning their ninth straight duel in 1992.