No. 22 VMI beats Wofford in Ironside's starting debut

"It says we can face adversity and come through," Bridy said. "That's what VMI teaches us."

VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Ironside was told Wednesday that he would start against Wofford. Wachenheim said Morgan was cleared to play Thursday, but the staff decided to stick with the plan to start Ironside.

"We felt that for this game Collin Ironside gave us the best opportunity to win," Wachenheim said.

VMI also hurt Wofford on the ground. Bridy rushed for a career-high 171 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

"We were waiting on a breakout game with the run game," Bridy said.

The VMI defense also delivered, coming up with a fourth-and-goal stop in the second quarter, a stop on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter and a fourth-quarter interception.

The option-oriented Terriers were held to 93 yards rushing in the second half.

"In the second half we played as good a defense as we've played here at VMI," Wachenheim said. "They stepped up and stopped the run in the second half."