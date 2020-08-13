No VMI football this fall, not even the Virginia game

"It's never been about revenue," Diles said. "It's been about the execution of our program in the context of the health, safety and welfare of the cadet athletes."

How will the loss of the UVa payday affect the VMI athletic budget?

"We have executed our finances as a department exceedingly well," Diles said. "We are conservative in our budget preparation.

"We will … examine any adjustments, if any, that we need to make. But as of right now, we've prepared a budget … that we have confidence in."

VMI was supposed to play eight SoCon football games this fall. The SoCon has not decided how many games will be part of the league football schedule next spring.

The SoCon's decision also means there will not be any VMI men's and women's soccer matches this fall, nor will the VMI men's and women's cross-country teams have any meets.

"The overall health, welfare and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff, that really drove the decision," SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus said in a phone interview. "There's just a number of hurdles and issues and challenges about trying to compete … right now, not to mention the cultural optics.