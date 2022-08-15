Nonconference Games to Watch

Ten intriguing nonconference games involving ACC teams other than Virginia Tech and Virginia.

VMI at Wake Forest

Sept. 1

For the first time since 1944, the Keydets will take on the Demon Deacons. The teams will meet at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will air on the ACC Network. The FCS member Keydets, who are coming off back-to-back winning seasons, return quarterback Seth Morgan (2,175 passing yards) and linebacker Stone Snyder (120 tackles). The Demon Deacons are ranked No. 19 in the USA Today preseason coaches Top 25 poll, but 2021 All-ACC second-team QB Sam Hartman is sidelined indefinitely for a medical reason.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh

Sept. 1

The teams will square off in "The Backyard Brawl" on the gridiron for the first time since 2011. The 7 p.m. game will air on ESPN. Pitt, which is ranked No. 16 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll, leads the series 61-40-3. WVU, which went 6-7 last season, has won the last three meetings in the series. WVU welcomes back defensive tackle Dante Stills (seven sacks) and has added former Georgia QB JT Daniels. Pitt's nonleague schedule also includes an intriguing Sept. 10 home game against Tennessee, while WVU's nonleague schedule also features a Sept. 22 visit to Virginia Tech.

Liberty at Wake Forest

Sept. 17

The Flames will take on Wake Forest for the first time since 2012, back when Liberty was an FCS program. The teams will meet at 5 p.m. in a game that will air on the ACC Network. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze's team went 8-5 last year but no longer has Malik Willis at quarterback.

Miami at Texas A&M

Sept. 17

The Aggies are ranked No. 7 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll, while the Hurricanes are ranked No. 17. The 9 p.m. game will air on ESPN. It will be the teams' first duel since 2008. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's team features running back Devon Achane (910 rushing yards) and safety Antonio Johnson (79 tackles). The Aggies were 8-4 last year.

Mississippi at Georgia Tech

Sept. 17

Ole Miss is ranked No. 24 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. The 3:30 p.m. game will air on WSET. Coach Lane Kiffin's Rebels went 10-3 last season but no longer boast QB Matt Corral. The Rebels have added ex-TCU running back Zach Evans (1,063 rushing yards) and return safety AJ Finley (91 tackles). This will be the teams' first meeting since the Music City Bowl in December 2013.

Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov. 5

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll, with Notre Dame No. 5. The 7:30 p.m. game will air on WSLS. Notre Dame, which went 11-2 last year, is now steered by rookie head coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame returns tight end Michael Mayer (71 catches) and defensive end Isaiah Foskey (11 sacks). Clemson leads the series 4-2, including a win in the 2020 ACC title game. Clemson is one of four ACC teams on the Fighting Irish's schedule, along with North Carolina, Syracuse and Boston College.

James Madison at Louisville

Nov. 5

This is JMU's debut season in the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes have never faced Louisville before. The Dukes went 12-2 last year, bowing out in the FCS semifinals. JMU welcomes back receiver Kris Thornton (83 catches) and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (116 tackles). Place-kicker Camden Wise (Blacksburg High School) also returns.

South Carolina at Clemson

Nov. 26

Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate Shane Beamer is entering his second season as the coach of the Gamecocks. His team went 7-6 last year, including a 30-0 loss to Clemson. Ex-Hokie Torrian Gray is the Gamecocks' defensive backs coach. The Gamecocks welcome back receiver Josh Vann (43 catches) and cornerback Cam Smith (11 pass breakups).

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Nov. 26

The defending College Football Playoff champion Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. Coach Kirby Smart's team went 14-1 last year, including a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs return quarterback Stetson Bennett (2,862 passing yards) and tight end Brock Bowers (13 TD catches), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (37 tackles), linebacker Nolan Smith (56 tackles) and cornerback Kelee Ringo (eight pass breakups).

Louisville at Kentucky

Nov. 26

Kentucky is ranked No. 21 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. Kentucky went 10-3 last year, including a 52-21 win over Louisville. The Wildcats boast running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (1,379 rushing yards) and linebacker Jacquez Jones (86 tackles).