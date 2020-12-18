Northside grad Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest declares for NFL Draft

If he had played Saturday, it would have been only briefly, according to his mother, Crystal Basham.

"No use in him going out there and getting bad film because he's not 100%," she said Friday in a phone interview.

She said her son had already decided before the cancellation that he would not play in a bowl game.

"The COVID, it really got him," she said. "He didn't think that he would be ready for a bowl game."

Basham tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24, his mother said.

"His endurance and stuff is slowly coming back," Crystal Basham said. "He had quite a few of the symptoms. He had the chills, the headaches, the congestion, the loss of taste and smell, which caused him to lose his appetite. So he lost quite much weight in a short time. But he's getting it back up there and trying to get back on track."

Because of COVID-19 issues in the Wake Forest program, the Demon Deacons did not play their scheduled games on Nov. 21, Nov. 28 or Dec. 5.

The team returned to action last Saturday against Louisville, but Basham watched that game from the sideline. He tweeted after the game that his recovery from COVID-19 was the reason he did not play.