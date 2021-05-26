Notre Dame shuts out Virginia Tech in ACC baseball tournament

The Virginia Tech bats were quiet again Wednesday.
And now those bats will be silent until next season.
Top-seeded and third-ranked Notre Dame beat 12th-seeded Virginia Tech 8-0 in ACC baseball tournament pool play at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Hokies went 0-2 in Pool A of the tournament, ending the season with a 27-25 overall record.
Notre Dame pitchers Will Mercer (3-2), Alex Rao and Liam Simon combined on a four-hit shutout.
"Really good arms," Tech coach John Szefc said of the Fighting Irish. "They've been that way the whole year. They were that way the weekend we faced them [to end the regular season]. Really good arms, really good defense. Probably one of the harder teams to score against that I've coached against."
Tech finished the season on an eight-game losing streak, with four of those losses coming at the hands of Notre Dame (30-10).
Virginia Tech scored a total of seven runs in its final seven games.
"Really frustrating," Szefc said. "Tough way to end the season.
"There's a lot of information out there, a lot of video. … The opposing arms we've faced have done a really good job of executing plans and our guys haven't made many adjustments."
On April 12, the surprising Hokies were 19-9 overall and 14-7 in the ACC. They were ranked No. 12 by Baseball America and were atop the Coastal Division — not bad for a team that was picked sixth in the seven-team Coastal in the ACC’s preseason poll.
But the Hokies lost 15 of their final 17 games against ACC competition — a slide that ended their NCAA tournament hopes.
Although Tech finished the regular season in the Coastal Division cellar with a 16-20 ACC regular-season mark, this is the first time Tech has finished a full season with a winning overall record since 2013.
"[The players] helped us put another foot forward," said Szefc, in his fourth year at Tech. "I know it probably doesn't seem that way to a lot of people because we ended so poorly.
"I think down the road a couple years when we have it in a better place, I think we'll look at this season … as being one in which strides were made.
"When you look at a lot of the ups and downs we've had, some of the injuries we've been through, the schedule we've played, I take some solace in walking away from the year with where the [overall] numbers are."
The Hokies made the ACC tournament for the first time in six years, but they have not made the NCAAs since 2013. Perhaps that NCAA drought will end next year.
"We have got to upgrade in certain areas, which we already have a plan to do that," Szefc said. "Going from … going to the ACC tournament versus actually going to an NCAA regional, there are kind of steps that you take along the way. As a coach, you hope that you can bypass some of those steps, and we weren't able to do that."
Notre Dame will play eighth-seeded UVa at 11 a.m. Friday to wrap up Pool A play. Each team is 1-0 in pool play, so the winner of Friday's game will win Pool A and move on to Saturday's semifinals.
The Fighting Irish banged out 13 hits against eight Tech pitchers. Szefc said starter Anthony Simonelli pitched only one inning because he was on short rest and was not feeling well.
Tech loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning, but Lucas Donlon flied out to left.
Notre Dame grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fifth.
Zack Prajzner and Spencer Myers singled off Tech reliever Jaison Heard (3-4). One out later, Heard was pulled in favor of Jonah Hurney. Niko Kavadas walked to load the bases. Hurney then threw a wild pitch, allowing a run to score.
The Fighting Irish scored three more runs in the sixth.
Jared Miller belted a solo homer off reliever Graham Firoved.
Brooks Coetzee walked, stole second and advanced to third on David LaManna's bunt hit. Firoved was pulled for Ryan Okuda. After Prajzner walked to load the bases, Coetzee scored on Myers' fielder's choice grounder. Ryan Cole hit an RBI single.