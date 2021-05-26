Notre Dame shuts out Virginia Tech in ACC baseball tournament

On April 12, the surprising Hokies were 19-9 overall and 14-7 in the ACC. They were ranked No. 12 by Baseball America and were atop the Coastal Division — not bad for a team that was picked sixth in the seven-team Coastal in the ACC’s preseason poll.

But the Hokies lost 15 of their final 17 games against ACC competition — a slide that ended their NCAA tournament hopes.

Although Tech finished the regular season in the Coastal Division cellar with a 16-20 ACC regular-season mark, this is the first time Tech has finished a full season with a winning overall record since 2013.

"[The players] helped us put another foot forward," said Szefc, in his fourth year at Tech. "I know it probably doesn't seem that way to a lot of people because we ended so poorly.

"I think down the road a couple years when we have it in a better place, I think we'll look at this season … as being one in which strides were made.

"When you look at a lot of the ups and downs we've had, some of the injuries we've been through, the schedule we've played, I take some solace in walking away from the year with where the [overall] numbers are."