ODAC athletes saddened about not having fall season

The W&L men's soccer team not only won the ODAC title but made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last year. Rawlins fears the NCAA will not move the Division III tournament to next spring, leaving the Generals without a shot at another NCAA bid.

"We had a pretty positive season last year, getting to the Sweet 16. We were looking to build on that and possibly make an even better run this year," said Rawlins, who earned All-ODAC first-team honors as a sophomore last fall.

Roanoke College volleyball player Linsey Bailey said losing the fall season was "a shocker," but she understands the ODAC's decision.

"Keeping as many people off of campus that aren't always on campus is definitely for the best. It's just definitely hard [not to play]," she said.

So Bailey is glad there will be a spring season, even if it might not have as many matches as the Maroons would have played this fall.

"The season will be shortened, but at least we get to play," said Bailey, a James River graduate who made the All-ODAC first team as a sophomore last fall.

Higgins said he was surprised by the ODAC's decision not to have a fall season.