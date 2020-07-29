ODAC athletes saddened about not having fall season

This will not be a typical fall for the ODAC's fall sports athletes.
They will not have games, meets or matches.
The ODAC announced on July 21 that it is postponing its fall sports season until the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I was pretty upset," said Roanoke College men's soccer player Isaac Wolf, a Hidden Valley High School graduate who made the All-ODAC third team as a sophomore last fall. "We had a really good group coming in and we have all been working hard and motivating each other a lot this summer."
The ODAC's announcement came 11 days after ODAC member Washington and Lee made its own decision and announced that it would not compete in the fall sports season.
"I was deeply saddened," said W&L standout running back Josh Breece, a rising senior. "We could all see this coming, but it didn't feel real until it actually happened.
"I got really emotional."
W&L's decision prompted Breece to make one of his own.
Breece, who is the Generals' career rushing leader, said he will not attend W&L in the upcoming fall semester in order to increase his odds of having a normal senior season. He will return to W&L in January for the rest of the school year and will remain at the school for the fall 2021 semester.
Prolonging his education gives him options. The 2017 NCAA Division III second-team All-American can either play for W&L next spring or hold off until the fall 2021 season.
He wants a full 10-game regular season that offers the chance to make the Division III playoffs.
"I want to personally have a full career playing NCAA football," he said. "There's just too many variables [now]. … To have that semester to play with will allow me to fulfill my full career."
The NCAA Division III fall sports championships, including the football playoffs, are still scheduled to be held in 2020. But the NCAA Board of Governors could decide next week to cancel them or move them to the spring.
Once Breece has a better idea of what a spring season will look like, he will decide with his family and coaches whether he will play next spring or wait until the following fall.
Some other ODAC athletes are still planning to return to school for the upcoming semester.
"Despite not having actual competition, we still have plans to be training together, [have] intrasquad scrimmages," W&L men's soccer player Jack Rawlins said.
"It's not all about just going out there and playing," Ferrum linebacker Billy Higgins said. "Being around the guys, working out, that's what football's all about — the brotherhood."
The W&L men's soccer team not only won the ODAC title but made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last year. Rawlins fears the NCAA will not move the Division III tournament to next spring, leaving the Generals without a shot at another NCAA bid.
"We had a pretty positive season last year, getting to the Sweet 16. We were looking to build on that and possibly make an even better run this year," said Rawlins, who earned All-ODAC first-team honors as a sophomore last fall.
Roanoke College volleyball player Linsey Bailey said losing the fall season was "a shocker," but she understands the ODAC's decision.
"Keeping as many people off of campus that aren't always on campus is definitely for the best. It's just definitely hard [not to play]," she said.
So Bailey is glad there will be a spring season, even if it might not have as many matches as the Maroons would have played this fall.
"The season will be shortened, but at least we get to play," said Bailey, a James River graduate who made the All-ODAC first team as a sophomore last fall.
Higgins said he was surprised by the ODAC's decision not to have a fall season.
"I was really expecting to play with my brothers this season," said Higgins, who had a team-high 60 tackles as a Ferrum sophomore last fall. "We want to play so bad. We want to play the sport that we love and wake up every day and work hard for.
"But … people's health is more important."
W&L women's soccer player Elle Prillaman, a rising senior, said she was disappointed by W&L's decision to not play games in the fall.
"I've been working hard since the end of last season, so I was really sad that we won't have any games," said Prillaman, a Patrick Henry graduate who made the All-ODAC third team last fall. "At the same time, I understand that bringing students back to campus and keeping them healthy and safe is the most important thing."
Athletes hope the pandemic will not prevent a spring season from being held.
"I don't even want to think about the possibility of not having it," said Roanoke volleyball player Kennedy Clemmer, a Rockbridge County graduate who made the All-ODAC third team as a freshman last fall.
"Fingers crossed that we have a spring season," Prillaman said. "I love soccer so much, I will take anything."
Higgins is looking forward to playing football for Ferrum next spring.
"I can't wait," he said. "Whether we have one game, six games or 10 games, we are ready to work."
