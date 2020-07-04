The ODAC's fall sports athletes will be starting their seasons a bit later than planned.
The NCAA Division III league announced Friday that none of its fall teams will be allowed to play their season openers until Sept. 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision wipes out Week 1 of the football season for ODAC schools.
Sept. 1 had been the original date when the ODAC's fall teams could start their seasons.
But Division III fall athletes are not allowed to start preseason practice until Aug. 10. And the NCAA suggests a phased "resocialization" approach for the return of sports, recommending a total of 28 days of social distancing before getting to Phase 3.
"The resocialization principles … call for two pretty lengthy phases … that have smaller groups working together," ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said in a phone interview. "There was no way anybody following those guidelines was going to be able to start on Sept. 1.
"The delay is allowing institutions time to apply the resocialization principles. … Knowing that that preseason time frame's going to take us longer than it normally does, we just thought the 11th was a good date."
ODAC presidents signed off on the athletic directors' recommendation.
"It's … [about] trying to get the students back and acclimated and safe," Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak said.
"Who knows how much they've been working out? It gives us a little more time to get people in shape and reacclimated."
So the Ferrum football team will no longer open the season with a Sept. 5 visit to nonleague rival Averett. Cleive Adams' debut as the Ferrum football coach will now come in what was supposed to be the Panthers' second game — a Sept. 12 home game with nonleague foe Greensboro.
The Washington and Lee football team will no longer open with a Sept. 5 home game against nonleague foe Cortland. The team's Sept. 12 visit to nonleague foe Sewanee will now become the opener.
"Knowing that the student-athletes have been separated from the institution as well as the availability for conditioning, … they're going to have to take it slowly [in the preseason], probably limit things to one practice. Those practices may be shorter," Bankston said. "We're going to need some more time."
Even if season-opening football foes don't have a common open date for a makeup game, those games could still be rescheduled. Teams that don't make the first round of the Division III football playoffs will be able to make up their openers that weekend. Ferrum and Averett did that a few years ago when their September meeting was postponed because of a hurricane.
The ODAC's decision did not involve Southern Virginia, which is a football-only member of the league.
But the Sept. 3 football opener for SVU had already been scratched, said coach Edwin Mulitalo.
SVU was supposed to host nonleague foe Wilmington of the Ohio Athletic Conference in the opener, but the Ohio Athletic Conference announced Thursday that it was pushing back the start of fall sports until Sept. 19. The conference stated that Wilmington, Division III power Mount Union and the rest of its football teams will not play regular-season nonconference games this year.
So SVU will instead open the season with its Sept. 12 home game against ODAC rival Bridgewater.
The ODAC's decision also affects- schedules for soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cross country and golf.
The Roanoke College men's soccer team, for example, was to have played three nonleague regular-season games before Sept. 11, including a Sept. 1 opener against visiting Greensboro. But now its Sept. 11 home game against nonleague foe Christopher Newport will be the opener.
"It's the prudent thing to do based on where we are with the virus," Roanoke athletic director Scott Allison said.
"And they may not be in the same kind of shape as they would be normally report in, so it gives us a little more time to get them ready."
The ODAC has also changed its 2020 scheduling plan for men's and women's soccer, giving teams more league games to help make up for any nonconference games that are wiped out.
"There will be some challenges in filling a full schedule, so this guarantees a couple more games," Allison said.
A school's men's and women's soccer teams will now play each of their ODAC rivals in the upcoming season, instead of the previous unbalanced schedule in which teams did not play all of their ODAC rivals. So men's soccer teams will play 12 ODAC games instead of eight and women's soccer teams will play 13 instead of 10.
The ODAC is also considering adding to the number of league games in volleyball and field hockey. Teams in those sports already play all of their league rivals, so any additional league games would not count in the ODAC standings.
Ferrum football players will return to campus on Aug. 10, with other Ferrum fall athletes returning on Aug. 14 or Aug. 19.
