ODAC member Washington and Lee announces no sports until at least January

Washington and Lee's athletic department announced on Friday afternoon that it will not compete in any sports during the 2020 fall semester.
The move is similar to what was announced on Wednesday by the Ivy League, which said it would not have any sports participation until at least Jan. 1, 2021.
"The university and the athletics department have been working tirelessly to prepare for a return to some semblance of routine and the sports we love, while keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes as the top priority," W&L athletic director Jan Hathorn was quoted in a release sent out by the university. "As information regarding the transmission of the COVID-19 virus was continuously analyzed, university administration determined the most effective way to mitigate risk of exposure to our campus community was to restrict travel and visitors to campus, making it necessary to suspend competition for the fall semester."
W&L's fall sports teams, all members of the ODAC, that will not be contesting a fall schedule include football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and cross country.
In addition, winter sports, which generally begin late in the fall, will at least begin late. This includes basketball, golf, swimming, tennis, indoor track and equestrian.