ODAC postpones fall sports season until spring semester

“The testing guidelines … was kind of the final straw.”

The ODAC had announced July 4 that none of its fall teams would be allowed to play their season openers until Sept. 11. The original date had been Sept. 1.

But since the ODAC made that announcement, some other leagues and schools around the country had decided to scrap the fall season.

“It became pretty evident, once you start seeing the [decisions of the] Ivies … and some of the other conferences out there, … that we needed to really evaluate whether we could do this or not,” Sutyak said. “I was very optimistic that we were going to get the season in, … and then a couple weeks ago, everything started going down a spiral.”

The ODAC decided to scrap fall sports even though the NCAA has yet to postpone or cancel the Division III fall sports championships. But it may just be a matter of time before the NCAA pulls the plug on them.

“We’re on the back half of the [Division III] conferences that said they weren’t going to do it,” Sutyak said. “I don’t know if they’ll have enough teams to fill it out.”

The ODAC has yet to decide exactly when during the spring semester its fall teams will play their games.