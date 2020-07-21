ODAC postpones fall sports season until spring

The ODAC has decided to postpone the fall sports seasons until the spring, Emory & Henry athletic director Anne Crutchfield said Tuesday on a video conference.

There will not be ODAC competition until Jan. 1, said Crutchfield.

She hopes ODAC football can be played in March and April.

The ODAC includes Roanoke, Ferrum, Hollins and Washington and Lee, although W&L had already announced this month it would not play sports in the fall semester.

Southern Virginia belongs to the ODAC for football and to the Coast 2 Coast league (formerly named the Capital Athletic Conference) for its other fall sports. That league announced Tuesday it is postponing the fall seasons for soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country. SVU hopes those seasons will be able to move to the spring.

