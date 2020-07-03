The ODAC announced Friday that it is pushing back the season openers for its fall sports teams until Sept. 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This adjustment allows member institutions adequate time to welcome student-athletes to campus and properly resocialize with a focus on a safe return to competition," the league said in a news release.
So the Ferrum football team will no longer open the season with a Sept. 5 visit to nonleague rival Averett. A makeup date has not yet been scheduled. Cleive Adams' debut as the Ferrum football coach will now come in what was supposed to be the Panthers' second game — a Sept. 12 home game with nonleague foe Greensboro.
The Washington and Lee football team will no longer open with a Sept. 5 home game against nonleague foe Cortland. The team's Sept. 12 visit to nonleague foe Sewanee will now become the opener.
Southern Virginia, a football-only member of the ODAC, will not open with a Sept. 3 home game against Wilmington (Ohio) but instead with a Sept. 12 home game against ODAC rival Bridgewater.
The decision also affects ODAC members' schedules for soccer, cross country, volleyball, field hockey and golf.
The Roanoke College men's soccer team was to have played nonleague regular-season games with Greensboro, Methodist and Franklin & Marshall before Sept. 11. But now its Sept. 11 home game against nonleague foe Christopher Newport will be the opener.
ODAC member Hollins will also be affected.
The ODAC has also changed its 2020 scheduling plan for men's and women's soccer. Teams will play each of their ODAC rivals just once in the upcoming season, instead of playing some teams twice.
Ferrum football players will return to campus on Aug. 10, with other Ferrum fall sports athletes returning on Aug. 14 or Aug. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.