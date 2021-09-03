Pals Scott Abell, Scott Wachenheim to meet in VMI opener

"Scott's done a great job turning that program," Abell said. "You knew that Scott would get it done there. The key was, 'Would VMI give Scott enough time?’ And they did."

Abell took over a Davidson program that had not enjoyed a winning season since 2007. The Wildcats were 2-9 overall and 0-8 in the Pioneer Football League the season before the school hired him.

But the Wildcats went 6-5 overall and 3-5 in league play in Abell's first season (2018). They were 8-4 overall and 5-3 in league play his second season.

Last spring, the Wildcats were 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the league. They won their first Pioneer Football League title and made the FCS playoffs for the first time.

"That's pretty doggone good coaching," Wachenheim said. "He's a really good offensive mind. He's a brilliant motivator. He really works hard at recruiting."

Abell's experience at W&L helped him turn Davidson around.

"Coaching football at a very high academic collegiate atmosphere [at W&L], … recruiting against the Ivys, … tremendously helped us [at Davidson]," Abell said.

Abell has also applied what he learned at his first head-coaching job, at Liberty High School.