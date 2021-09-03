Pals Scott Abell, Scott Wachenheim to meet in VMI opener

When Scott Abell returns to Lexington on Saturday, he will be coaching against a good friend.
Abell stepped down as Washington and Lee's coach in January 2018 to take the reins at FCS member Davidson.
He is returning to Lexington on Saturday for his Wildcats' 1:30 p.m. season opener at No. 17 VMI, which is guided by Abell's pal Scott Wachenheim.
"He's an incredible person and a good man," Abell said this week of Wachenheim. "He'll be a guy that I … know I could always call if I need anything."
"Scott's a great friend," Wachenheim said. "But he won't be Saturday."
Wachenheim first got to know Abell 15 years ago when Wachenheim was a Liberty University assistant whose recruiting turf included Amherst County High School, which was then steered by Abell.
"We hit it off," Wachenheim said.
Their friendship grew after both became head coaches in Lexington. The two would meet at a local coffee shop, and would also drop by each other's office and practices.
"We [would] … share coffee and share ideas and talk about leading programs. Very fortunate to call him a good friend," Abell said. "Scott and I both are very involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in the state of Virginia, so that was another connection."
"We talked about everything, … from faith to being husbands to being fathers to being football coaches," Wachenheim said.
Abell was a W&L assistant for four years before being promoted to head coach in January 2012. He led W&L to three ODAC crowns in his six seasons at the helm of the Generals. He was the architect of W&L's productive, run-heavy option offense.
Wachenheim left the Virginia staff to become VMI's coach in December 2014.
Unsure of what offense to install at his new school, Wachenheim talked with Abell to learn about W&L's option attack.
"I studied his offense in great length, trying to decide if that was the way to go here at VMI," Wachenheim said.
Abell advised against it, figuring then-VMI quarterback Al Cobb was not a good enough runner for the option game.
Abell and Wachenheim have stayed in touch since Abell left town.
Each has pulled off one of the more surprising turnarounds in FCS football. Wachenheim won the Eddie Robinson Award in May as the FCS coach of the year; Abell was fifth in the voting.
Last spring, VMI recorded its first winning season since 1981, won the Southern Conference title for the first time since 1977 and made the FCS playoffs for the first time.
"Scott's done a great job turning that program," Abell said. "You knew that Scott would get it done there. The key was, 'Would VMI give Scott enough time?’ And they did."
Abell took over a Davidson program that had not enjoyed a winning season since 2007. The Wildcats were 2-9 overall and 0-8 in the Pioneer Football League the season before the school hired him.
But the Wildcats went 6-5 overall and 3-5 in league play in Abell's first season (2018). They were 8-4 overall and 5-3 in league play his second season.
Last spring, the Wildcats were 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the league. They won their first Pioneer Football League title and made the FCS playoffs for the first time.
"That's pretty doggone good coaching," Wachenheim said. "He's a really good offensive mind. He's a brilliant motivator. He really works hard at recruiting."
Abell's experience at W&L helped him turn Davidson around.
"Coaching football at a very high academic collegiate atmosphere [at W&L], … recruiting against the Ivys, … tremendously helped us [at Davidson]," Abell said.
Abell has also applied what he learned at his first head-coaching job, at Liberty High School.
"When I got to Liberty, Liberty had very little to no history of having sustained success in football," Abell said. "Davidson was the same way."
Davidson, like the rest of the Pioneer Football League, does not give out football scholarships.
"If our [football] scholarships are better than his financial aid packages, why has he beaten me on 100% of the recruits that we go head to head on?" Wachenheim said.
Abell, who serves as his own offensive coordinator, brought his option attack to Davidson. The Wildcats led the FCS in rushing offense (280 ypg) last season.
"It will look similar [to his old W&L offense], … [but] we've evolved," Abell said. "We have the most dynamic passing attack for any option team in the country."
"We were pretty good against the run last year," Wachenheim said. "But Scott's unique. Scott does a lot of the option concepts from the Pistol [formation] — a variety of personnel groups, a variety of motions."
This will be VMI's fourth season using the pass-happy Air Raid offense.
"It's really a contrast in styles," Wachenheim said. "We play as fast as we can on offense."
"Whoever can establish their will offensively first will gain a huge advantage," Abell said.
Abell's staff includes his son, former Rockbridge County High School standout Porter Abell; ex-W&L slotback Austin Eisenhofer; and former W&L assistants Jon Berlin, Steven Jackson and Vince Munch.