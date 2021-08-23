Paralympics next for former Radford University soccer player Nick Mayhugh

Nick Mayhugh played soccer for Radford University.
Now he's going to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics — in track and field.
Mayhugh, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was in the ninth grade, will compete in the 100 meters, the 200 meters, the 400 meters and the 4x100 relay in Tokyo. The Paralympics begin Tuesday with the opening ceremony.
"Once I set my mind to something, I go after it, I become obsessed with it and I'm going to be the best athlete I can be, no matter what that is," Mayhugh, 25, said in a recent phone interview. "For the last year and a half, I've done nothing but dedicate everything mentally, physically and emotionally to becoming the best track athlete I can be."
Mayhugh has competed internationally with the U.S. Paralympic soccer team. But soccer is not part of the Tokyo Paralympics, so Mayhugh decided two years ago to try to make it to Tokyo in track and field.
"To be able to represent my country on the international level playing soccer, that kind of felt more natural to me. I feel like I was put on this earth to play soccer," said Mayhugh, who grew up in the Northern Virginia town of Gainesville. "It's just second nature to me. But track and field is something completely foreign, so I had to … learn a lifetime of a sport in such a short time.
"To take a marathon [running style] athlete like soccer, to try to transition to be a sprinting athlete is virtually impossible, but I never shy away from pushing myself past my limits.
"It definitely feels good to know that I'll be going to my first Paralympics and represent my country on that level. It's something I've always dreamed of. … I'm just super excited."
Player of the Year
As a child, Mayhugh always felt some weakness on the left side of his body. He had trouble doing things with his left hand.
He stayed away from sports like football that involved catching a ball with both hands. But he was able to play soccer, although he used his right foot most of the time.
In 2010, when Mayhugh was in the ninth grade, he suffered a grand mal seizure.
A test revealed a dark mass on the right side his brain. An MRI revealed the mass was a dead space. The dead spot had been causing the weakness on his left side.
A neurologist told him he would never be able to play soccer again.
But a pediatric neurologist eventually determined the cause of the dead spot. Mayhugh had suffered a previously undiagnosed stroke in utero (during what had been a high-risk pregnancy) or while being born. He had a mild form of cerebral palsy.
That neurologist told Mayhugh there was no reason he could not play soccer again.
Mayhugh was able to return to the soccer field six months after his seizure.
He eventually became a nonscholarship member of the Radford men’s soccer team in 2015.
In May 2017, he saw a USA Soccer ad for the U.S. Paralympic national team. To be eligible, players must have had a stroke or a traumatic brain injury or must have cerebral palsy.
He tried out for the team and made the squad.
In September 2017, Mayhugh played for the U.S. in the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football’s World Championships in Argentina. He then rejoined the Radford team for the rest of the 2017 season.
When he was interviewed by The Roanoke Times for a 2017 profile, Mayhugh discussed his 2010 seizure, the mass on his brain and the undiagnosed stroke. But he did not say he had cerebral palsy — a term he did use in the recent interview.
"I was very hesitant [in 2017] to admit that or kind of own up to it," Mayhugh said in the recent interview. "I didn't understand that my story and me admitting to it could help other people."
Mayhugh started for Radford in 2018, when he also played for the U.S. in the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football’s Copa America tournament. He graduated from Radford that December.
He competed for the U.S. in the 2019 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cup in Spain. He scored 11 goals in that tournament, including five in one game.
Mayhugh also helped the U.S. win the bronze medal at the 2019 Para Pan American Games in Peru. He had eight goals in that tournament.
In December 2019, Mayhugh was named the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year with a Disability by the U.S. Soccer Federation.
He has scored 34 goals in 25 career games with the U.S. squad. The team has not been in action since the coronavirus pandemic began, but Mayhugh plans to rejoin that team next year.
Mayhugh is paid to play soccer for the U.S. team. He also has given speeches about himself at schools and hospitals for the past three years.
"I've been able to fortunately help a lot of other people — parents and kids who have gone through what I went through, helped them realize earlier than I did that it's OK [to have a disability]," he said.
Record breaker
With an eye on the Tokyo Paralympics, Mayhugh began talking to people in 2019 about trying to make the U.S. team in track and field. He had not run track since middle school, when he ran distance events to stay in shape for soccer.
Justin Kavanaugh, the Northern-Virginia-based strength and conditioning coach that Mayhugh had already been working with, told him in 2019 that he could help him win a medal on the track in Tokyo.
"From the first day that I sat across from my coach and told him I wanted to do this, I've had the world records and the times I wanted to hit taped up in my bedroom and my bathroom and in my living room," Mayhugh said.
While in Peru to play soccer at the 2019 Para Pan American Games, Mayhugh met with U.S. Paralympic track and field coach Joaquim Cruz. He told Cruz he would commit 110% to track.
Mayugh started his track training with Kavanaugh that November. He trained 10 hours a day, six days a week.
"For the first six months to probably almost a year, it's been the most humbling experience," Mayhugh said. "I've never felt more unathletic, more uncomfortable trying to do something.
"My running mechanics were all out of whack because I played soccer — [where] you have to be ready to go in any direction at any time. Track's completely different."
In March 2020, the Tokyo Paralympics were postponed a year because of the pandemic.
"It was a blessing in disguise," he said. "I was gifted another year to … get better.
"I was a soccer athlete trying to run track. In the past year, I've developed into a track athlete."
Mayhugh moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, later in 2020 but continued to train. His brother coached him in Charlotte, while Kavanaugh watched Mayhugh's videos and talked to him on the phone.
The 6-foot, 160-pound Mayhugh shined in the 100 meters and the 200 meters at the U.S. Paralympic track and field trials in Minneapolis in June. Mayhugh competed in the T37 class, which is for athletes with cerebral palsy who have his level of coordination. At the trials, he broke the world record in the T37 100 meters with a time of 11.21 seconds and broke the U.S. mark in the T37 200 with a time of 22.80.
"It was exciting," he said.
Mayhugh is ranked No. 1 in the world in the T37 class in both the 100 and 200, so it would not be a surprise if he won a medal or two in Tokyo.
"The job's not done," he said. "I'll feel a little better when I come home with a couple gold medals."