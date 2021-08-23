Paralympics next for former Radford University soccer player Nick Mayhugh

Nick Mayhugh played soccer for Radford University.

Now he's going to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics — in track and field.

Mayhugh, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was in the ninth grade, will compete in the 100 meters, the 200 meters, the 400 meters and the 4x100 relay in Tokyo. The Paralympics begin Tuesday with the opening ceremony.

"Once I set my mind to something, I go after it, I become obsessed with it and I'm going to be the best athlete I can be, no matter what that is," Mayhugh, 25, said in a recent phone interview. "For the last year and a half, I've done nothing but dedicate everything mentally, physically and emotionally to becoming the best track athlete I can be."

Mayhugh has competed internationally with the U.S. Paralympic soccer team. But soccer is not part of the Tokyo Paralympics, so Mayhugh decided two years ago to try to make it to Tokyo in track and field.