Pivotal weekend for NFL hopefuls Tyler Dressler and Traveon Redd

Tyler Dressler will be back home in Covington this weekend. Traveon Redd will be back home in Martinsville.

But don't bother them. They will be a bit preoccupied.

The final four rounds of the seven-round NFL Draft will be held Saturday. NFL teams will then spend the weekend scooping up undrafted free agents.

So Redd, a Magna Vista High School graduate who earned All-ACC second-team honors at Wake Forest last season, and Dressler, a Covington High School graduate who earned All-Colonial Athletic Association honors at Richmond last fall, hope to have new teams by the end of the weekend — one way or the other.

"At this point it's just trying to stay positive, stay calm," Dressler said this week in a phone interview. "At this point, I've done everything I possibly could to put myself in a position to hopefully sign with a team this weekend."

"I'm nervous, but at the same time I'm excited because it's a new stage in my life," Redd said this week in a phone interview. "After being in college for so long, you're starting a new venture."

Redd said NFL teams have told his agent that he will either be taken late in the draft or will be a priority free agent, meaning an undrafted free agent who is valued enough by an NFL team to be offered guaranteed money.

"All I need is an opportunity to show everybody what I'm capable of," said Redd, who was a two-time All-Timesland first-team pick at Magna Vista.

Dressler, who was a middle linebacker at Richmond, does not expect to get drafted but does hope to be signed as a priority free agent.

Dressler said he or his agent have talked to 12 teams that are interested in him, including four that are interested in him as a priority free agent.

"I'm on a lot of teams' radar," he said. "At this point, it's trying to find a place where I can get my foot in the door and try to find some longevity in the NFL."

A non-priority free agent can also head to a team's minicamp.

Dressler played for Covington, which is a Class 1 school — the classification for the smallest schools in the Virginia High School League. So for him to potentially wind up at an NFL camp would be quite an accomplishment.

"It would mean a tremendous amount to me, to my family, my friends, my coaches and my community," he said. "A lot of people look at being from Covington as a disadvantage, but I kind of look at it as an advantage.

"I have to work harder than a lot of people just to be in the position that I am right now."

Dressler became a three-time All-CAA first-team pick at FCS member Richmond, recording 249 career tackles.

He had 104 tackles and four sacks as a junior in 2019. He had 29 tackles and one sack in four games as a senior in Richmond's postponed, abbreviated season in the spring of 2021.

Dressler earned his bachelor's degree in health care studies last May. But he returned to Richmond for his extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA Division I Council had granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He recorded 92 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2 ½ sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble as a graduate student last season.

Dressler had 12 tackles and a sack in his team's loss at Virginia Tech.

"I was able to prove that I can compete with Power Five teams," he said.

Dressler is on track to earn his master's degree in human resource management next month.

He spent a lot of time this semester training at a sports performance center in Northern Virginia to prepare for the drills at Richmond's pro day, which was held last month. He has continued to train there this month.

Richmond's pro day gave Dressler and the team's other seniors the chance to work out for NFL scouts.

"I did everything I possibly could through preparation, and the preparation paid off," he said of his pro-day performance.

Redd, a safety, has spent the past six seasons at Wake Forest. He recorded 191 tackles in his career.

Redd said he has received phone calls from the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos in the past few weeks.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in communication in December 2019. After recording 46 tackles and one interception in the 2020 season, he earned a master’s degree in liberal arts in December 2020.

Redd decided to return to Wake for the 2021 season to use his extra year of eligibility. So he took more graduate courses last year.

Redd had 70 tackles, 1 ½ sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble returns last season. He helped the 11-3 Demon Deacons win the ACC's Atlantic Division title, as well as the Gator Bowl.

"I feel great about the things I've accomplished and the position I've put myself in," he said. "I'm grateful for actually being able to say I was a Division I athlete and play at the highest level and also accomplishing an honor of saying I was an all-conference safety in the ACC."

Redd was no longer a Wake student this semester. He trained at a sports performance center in Greensboro, North Carolina, to prepare for Wake's pro day, which was held last month. He has returned to the facility from time to time this month.

"It took a week or two [at the start of the semester] before it actually hit me — I'm actually done with school," he said. "A big relief was off my shoulders, and I was just able to focus on football."

Redd was pleased with how he did at Wake's pro day.

"I showed them what I was capable of, and now everything's in the hands of the teams," he said.

And if he gets drafted Saturday?

"I've always wanted to hear my name called and get drafted, "he said. "It'll be a very exciting moment."

