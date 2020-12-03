QB Reece Udinski to play for VMI in spring semester, then transfer

Record-breaking quarterback Reece Udinski has entered the transfer portal, but he has not thrown his last pass for VMI.

VMI coach Scott Wachenheim announced Thursday that Udinski, a senior, has entered the transfer portal but still "is committed to play for VMI football this spring."

Udinski plans to graduate from VMI in May, then transfer and play for another school in the fall of 2021.

"Upon graduation, Reece would like the opportunity to pursue a graduate degree and continue playing football," Wachenheim said in his statement. "Reece's teammates and I support his decision."

The Southern Conference announced in August that it was postponing its fall sports season to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. So the VMI football team will play an eight-game schedule beginning Feb. 20.

Even though the spring semester will mark Udinski's fourth season playing for the Keydets, he will still have another year of eligibility to use in the fall of 2021.