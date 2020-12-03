QB Reece Udinski to play for VMI in spring semester, then transfer

Record-breaking quarterback Reece Udinski has entered the transfer portal, but he has not thrown his last pass for VMI.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim announced Thursday that Udinski, a senior, has entered the transfer portal but still "is committed to play for VMI football this spring."
Udinski plans to graduate from VMI in May, then transfer and play for another school in the fall of 2021.
"Upon graduation, Reece would like the opportunity to pursue a graduate degree and continue playing football," Wachenheim said in his statement. "Reece's teammates and I support his decision."
The Southern Conference announced in August that it was postponing its fall sports season to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. So the VMI football team will play an eight-game schedule beginning Feb. 20.
Even though the spring semester will mark Udinski's fourth season playing for the Keydets, he will still have another year of eligibility to use in the fall of 2021.
That's because the NCAA Division I Board of Directors decided in August to give all 2020 Division I fall sports athletes, including FBS and FCS football players, another year of eligibility because of the pandemic. This school year will not count toward a Division I fall sports athlete’s eligibility — no matter how much or how little he or she plays this fall or next spring.
Two months ago, Division I winter sports athletes were given that same extra year of eligibility. The fall and winter sports decisions echoed the decision the NCAA made last spring, when it gave 2020 Division I spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility to make up for their abbreviated seasons.
Udinski made the All-Southern Conference second team as a junior last season, when he broke his own VMI single-season record with a league-high 3,276 passing yards.
He also broke the VMI single-season marks for total offense (league-high 3,155 yards), completion percentage (63.9%), completions (306) and 200-yard passing games (11) last fall.
His league-high 19 touchdown passes last year were good for second place on the VMI single-season list.
Udinski completed his first 368 passes last season without throwing an interception, breaking the FCS single-season and career marks for the most consecutive passes without being intercepted.
He helped the Keydets go 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.
It was a stunning turnaround for a team that went 0-11 in 2017 and 1-10 in 2018.
The Keydets won at East Tennessee State in September 2019 to snap a streak of 27 straight losses to Division I foes and a string of 22 straight SoCon defeats.
VMI also beat The Citadel last season, snapping a 12-game losing streak in that rivalry.
Udinski threw for 3,082 yards as a sophomore in 2018, when he tied VMI's single-season record for TD passes (20).
He ranks second on the VMI career lists in passing yards (6,790), completions (679), attempts (1,096) and TD passes (41).
Udinski will be the third offensive player of note to transfer from VMI in recent years.
Running back Alex Ramsey, who earned second-team FCS All-America honors as a VMI running back last season, entered the transfer portal last December. The Salem High School graduate decided to join The Citadel as a graduate transfer, although he wound up opting out of this season and plans to transfer again.
Receiver Kris Thornton transferred to James Madison in the summer of 2019.
