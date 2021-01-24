QB Udinski excited about transferring to Maryland after VMI's spring season

VMI quarterback Reece Udinski is going to jump from the Southern Conference to the Big Ten.
Udinski, who entered the transfer portal last month, tweeted Sunday he has decided to transfer to Maryland after the spring semester.
"I'm really excited for the opportunity," Udinski said Sunday in a phone interview. "I just can't wait.
"Playing in the Big Ten is a big accomplishment. It's the biggest stage of college football, so it'll definitely be a really cool experience."
Udinski reiterated that he still plans to play for the Keydets in the upcoming FCS spring season. The senior signal-caller was recently named the SoCon preseason offensive player of the year by the league's coaches.
"I'm still focused on VMI. That's my No. 1 priority," Udinski said. "I never thought about opting out of the season. I was always going to play at VMI, and Maryland was OK with that."
The SoCon announced last summer that it was postponing its fall sports season to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. VMI will play an eight-game schedule beginning Feb. 20.
Udinski plans to graduate from VMI in May and play for Maryland as a graduate transfer.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim announced in early December that Udinski had entered the transfer portal, but Wachenheim said at the time that Udinski was still committed to play for the Keydets in the spring.
Udinski said 5-10 FBS schools contacted him after he entered the portal, but Maryland was the only one willing to offer him a scholarship despite his intention to play for VMI this spring.
"I had talked to other schools, but other schools were not comfortable with me playing in the spring at VMI," he said. "I never thought opting out, just because my teammates and my coaches mean the world to me. I would never want to let them down. … The VMI football program as a whole means too much to me."
Some of the FBS schools Udinski talked to wanted him to transfer in late December so he could take part in spring practice for his new team. Other schools did not mind him staying at VMI for his final semester of school but wanted him to opt out of playing for the Keydets this spring, presumably to avoid the risk of an injury.
"I never thought about leaving VMI [before May]," he said. "My plan all along was to graduate from here, and I always wanted to play in the spring season."
Udinski will still have eligibility to use in the fall because the NCAA Division I Board of Directors decided last summer to give all 2020 Division I fall sports athletes another year of eligibility because of the pandemic. So this school year will not count toward Udinski's eligibility, even though it will mark his fourth season of throwing passes for VMI.
"I wanted to play another year. … Because VMI doesn't have a graduate school, I'm not able to come back to VMI," he said. "[So] I wanted to go somewhere else and try to play at the highest level to prove that I can play at the highest level."
Maryland coach Michael Locksley's team went 2-3, both overall and in the Big Ten, last fall. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, completed 75 of 122 passes for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions as a sophomore last fall.
"They're going to give me an opportunity to compete for the [starting] job," Udinski said.
Udinski said he feels "100% ready" to jump to FBS football.
"The Southern Conference is one of the top FCS conferences, and I think my coaches at VMI have done a great job to prepare me to play at the highest level," he said.
Udinski made the All-SoCon second team as a junior in the 2019 season, when he broke his own VMI single-season record with a league-high 3,276 passing yards.
The Pennsylvania native also broke the VMI single-season marks for total offense (league-high 3,155 yards), completion percentage (63.9%), completions (306) and 200-yard passing games (11) in 2019.
His league-high 19 touchdown passes in 2019 were good for second place on the VMI single-season list.
Udinski completed his first 368 passes of the 2019 season without throwing an interception, breaking the FCS single-season and career marks for the most consecutive passes without being intercepted.
He helped the Keydets go 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.
Udinski ranks second on the VMI career lists in passing yards (6,790), completions (679), attempts (1,096) and TD passes (41).
Another VMI senior, linebacker Tyren Cloyd, tweeted Friday that he had also entered the transfer portal in the hopes of joining a new team after the spring season and his planned May graduation.