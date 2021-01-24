QB Udinski excited about transferring to Maryland after VMI's spring season

Udinski said 5-10 FBS schools contacted him after he entered the portal, but Maryland was the only one willing to offer him a scholarship despite his intention to play for VMI this spring.

"I had talked to other schools, but other schools were not comfortable with me playing in the spring at VMI," he said. "I never thought opting out, just because my teammates and my coaches mean the world to me. I would never want to let them down. … The VMI football program as a whole means too much to me."

Some of the FBS schools Udinski talked to wanted him to transfer in late December so he could take part in spring practice for his new team. Other schools did not mind him staying at VMI for his final semester of school but wanted him to opt out of playing for the Keydets this spring, presumably to avoid the risk of an injury.

"I never thought about leaving VMI [before May]," he said. "My plan all along was to graduate from here, and I always wanted to play in the spring season."